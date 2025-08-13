Sheet metal worker
2025-08-13
LW Sverige is looking for a Sheet Metal Worker - an important role in our growing team!
About the Role As a Sheet Metal Worker, you will work on roofing and facade projects. You will work with various materials and perform assembly, adaptation, and installation to create sustainable solutions for our customers.
Main Responsibilities:
Perform sheet metal work on roofs and facades.
Work with materials such as galvanized steel, stainless steel, and copper.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in the construction industry
Is meticulous, solution-oriented, and quality-conscious.
Has a desire to develop.
Has good teamwork skills.
What we offer:
Pension plan via Fora.
Health and wellness allowance of 3000 SEK per year.
Reduced working hours - 5 additional days off per year, in addition to vacation
Collective agreement (Plåt och ventilationsavtalet).
Location and Work Base
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, where we operate from. You can indicate Stockholm and/or Gothenburg, but permanent positions are only available in Stockholm.
Work in Gothenburg may occur as temporary projects with per diem allowance, but this is not guaranteed. If no such projects are available, you need to be able to work in Stockholm without housing provided.
About Us LW Sverige AB is a leading player in roofing and facade solutions. We work on exciting projects across Sweden and offer opportunities for personal and professional development.
Vi arbetar aktivt för att skapa en arbetsplats där alla känner sig inkluderade och respekterade. Eftersom kvinnor fortfarande är underrepresenterade i byggsektorn vill vi särskilt uppmuntra kvinnor att söka denna tjänst. Vi vet att mångfald stärker både laget och resultatet.
Does this sound interesting? Apply today and become part of our team!
