ServiceNow Developer Business Continuity Management (BCM)
Capgemini Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
ServiceNow Developer– Business Continuity Management (BCM)
At Capgemini Invent, we believe difference drives change. As inventive transformation consultants, we blend our strategic, creative and scientific capabilities, collaborating closely with clients to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Join us to drive transformation tailored to our client's challenges of today and tomorrow. Informed and validated by science and data. Superpowered by creativity and design. All underpinned by technology created with purpose.
Your Role
Capgemini Invent Sweden is growing its ServiceNow resilience team to deliver a Business Continuity Management (BCM) modernization programme for a leading Nordic bank. We are seeking a motivated Junior ServiceNow Developer to help build and test a new ServiceNow-based BCM solution — configuring out-of-the-box capabilities, supporting data migration and validation, and developing reporting under the guidance of senior architects and specialists. This is an excellent opportunity for an early-career developer to grow on a large-scale platform migration, gain ServiceNow certifications, and work within a joint client delivery team in a hybrid-agile setup.
In this role you will play a key role in:
Configure ServiceNow BCM/IRM out-of-the-box capabilities and implement approved customizations aligned to agreed requirements.
Support data migration from the legacy platform to ServiceNow — assisting with cleansing, transformation, loading, and reconciliation/dual-run validation per object.
Help build reporting and dashboards, and support quality checks on migrated BIA, risk and BCM-plan data.
Participate in System Integration Testing (SIT) and Business Acceptance Testing (BAT); document results and support defect fixes.
Contribute to supporting documentation, training materials and handover artefacts.
Work within an agile team, taking direction from the Solution Architect and Application Specialists, and continuously build your ServiceNow skills.
Your Profile
A degree in computer science, information systems, engineering or a related field — or equivalent practical experience.
Some hands-on exposure to ServiceNow (internship, academic project, or early professional experience) and an eagerness to specialize in the platform.
Understanding of banking operations, regulatory frameworks, and compliance requirements within financial services. Relevant certifications related to banking, risk management, operational resilience, or regulatory compliance are highly desirable.
Foundational knowledge of JavaScript, web technologies, and relational data concepts.
Familiarity with, or willingness to quickly learn, ServiceNow scripting, Flow Designer, forms and workflows.
ServiceNow Certified System Administrator (CSA) is a plus, or a commitment to achieve it early in the role (we will support certification).
Strong attention to detail, a collaborative mindset, and good problem-solving skills.
Fluent English is required; Swedish or another Nordic language is an advantage. Willingness to work on-site in Stockholm as required.
What You'll Love About Working Here
A structured path into enterprise ServiceNow delivery, with mentoring from experienced architects and specialists.
Funded ServiceNow certifications and access to Capgemini's global learning ecosystem and capability communities.Innovation at Scale: Work with cutting-edge technologies and strategies to solve complex industry challenges.
Career Growth: Access world-class training, mentorship, and opportunities to accelerate your professional development.
Collaborative Culture: Join a diverse, inclusive team that values creativity, curiosity, and bold ideas.
Purpose-Driven Projects: Help clients build sustainable, customer-centric solutions that make a real difference.
Need To Know
Location: In line with our trust-based culture, Capgemini Invent offers a hybrid working model, and for this role you will be based in our attractively located office in Stockholm, with readiness to travel to our clients' sites when needed.
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification will be conducted through inspection of your ID card, and background checks may be carried out as required.
Sounds like the next step in your career? We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible! Please submit your application and CV in English.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Sverige AB
(org.nr 556092-3053)
Flemminggatan 18 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Capgemini Sverige AB Jobbnummer
10022149