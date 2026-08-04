Recruitment Event for Retail Professionals

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg
2026-08-04


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening i Göteborg, Halmstad, Nacka, Malmö, Huddinge eller i hela Sverige

Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.

Recruitment Event for Retail ProfessionalsGöteborg | 1 OctoberAre you looking for your next opportunity in retail?Join Connecting Jobs, Welcome House and TENT in Göteborg on 1 October for a recruitment event where you will have the opportunity to meet several hospitality employers in one place.What to expect- Short, speed-dating-style interviews with recruiting employers- The opportunity to attend several interviews during the same event- A chance to introduce yourself directly to employers and make a strong first impression
Available positionsShop / Sales assistants
Requirements- Previous experience in retail- Intermediate English and/or Swedish- Ability to attend the recruitment event in Göteborg on 1 October

Practical informationLocation: Göteborg — the exact venue will be announced laterDate: 1 October — the exact time will be announced laterPlease note: Only candidates whose profiles match the employers' requirements will be invited to attend the event.

We look forward to receiving your application!

Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Göteborg (visa karta)
413 28  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet

Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet -
info@beredskapslyftet.se

Jobbnummer
10022140

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening: