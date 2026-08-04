Recruitment Event for Retail Professionals
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-08-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Nacka
, Malmö
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.
Recruitment Event for Retail ProfessionalsGöteborg | 1 OctoberAre you looking for your next opportunity in retail?Join Connecting Jobs, Welcome House and TENT in Göteborg on 1 October for a recruitment event where you will have the opportunity to meet several hospitality employers in one place.What to expect- Short, speed-dating-style interviews with recruiting employers- The opportunity to attend several interviews during the same event- A chance to introduce yourself directly to employers and make a strong first impression
Available positionsShop / Sales assistants
Requirements- Previous experience in retail- Intermediate English and/or Swedish- Ability to attend the recruitment event in Göteborg on 1 October
Practical informationLocation: Göteborg — the exact venue will be announced laterDate: 1 October — the exact time will be announced laterPlease note: Only candidates whose profiles match the employers' requirements will be invited to attend the event.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Göteborg (visa karta
)
413 28 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
10022140