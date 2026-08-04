ServiceNow Architect Business Continuity Management (BCM)
Capgemini Sverige AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arkitektjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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ServiceNow Architect – Business Continuity Management (BCM)
At Capgemini Invent, we believe difference drives change. As inventive transformation consultants, we blend our strategic, creative and scientific capabilities, collaborating closely with clients to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Join us to drive transformation tailored to our client's challenges of today and tomorrow. Informed and validated by science and data. Superpowered by creativity and design. All underpinned by technology created with purpose.
Your Role
Capgemini Invent Sweden is expanding its ServiceNow resilience practice to support a major Business Continuity Management (BCM) modernization programme for a leading Nordic bank. We are looking for an experienced ServiceNow Architect to lead the end-to-end technical design of a unified resilience solution — migrating from a legacy BCM platform to ServiceNow and building out Business Continuity, Operational Resilience, Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) on a single, AI-enabled data model. You will own the target architecture, guide an out-of-the-box-first (OOTB-first) implementation with governed customizations, and orchestrate a controlled lift-and-shift migration alongside client platform architects and a joint delivery team.
In this role you will play a key role in:
Lead the end-to-end solution architecture for ServiceNow BCM/IRM/TPRM, aligning target design with the client's process universe, business needs and regulatory requirements.
Drive a fit-gap assessment versus OOTB; categorize requirements as OOTB / Config / Custom / Roadmap and finalize the end-to-end BCM design and feature breakdown.
Design a controlled migration factory approach — assess & map, cleanse & transform, migrate (OOTB), validate & reconcile, cutover & go-live — ensuring zero-loss, reconciled data migration (BIA, risk, BCM plans, tests, evidence).
Architect unified resilience capabilities: BIA and impact scoring (RTO/RPO, criticality tiers), business continuity plans, IT DR workflows tied to the CMDB, operational resilience and impact tolerances, a single risk register, and vendor resilience linked to continuity.
Establish automated, real-time reporting and continuous assurance across the lines of defense.
Provide technical governance over customizations, integrations and data quality; safeguard an evergreen, upgrade-safe platform.
Guide and mentor developers and specialists, and support capability transfer so the client builds self-sufficient internal BCM competence.
Your Profile
Proven experience as a ServiceNow Architect or Lead, with hands-on delivery of ServiceNow implementations at enterprise scale.
Strong expertise in ServiceNow BCM and/or IRM/GRC and TPRM modules; solid command of the Now Platform, CMDB, integrations and data models.
Experience leading platform migrations, data migration and reconciliation, and OOTB-first / governed customization delivery.
Understanding of banking operations, regulatory frameworks, and compliance requirements within financial services. Relevant certifications related to banking, risk management, operational resilience, or regulatory compliance are highly desirable.
Understanding of business continuity, operational resilience and risk management concepts — ideally within financial services and a regulated environment.
Relevant ServiceNow certifications (e.g. Certified Application Developer, Certified Implementation Specialist, and/or Certified Technical Architect) are strongly preferred.
Excellent stakeholder-management and communication skills; comfortable working in a hybrid-agile delivery model with client architects and product owners.
Fluent English is required; Swedish or another Nordic language is an advantage. Willingness to work on-site in Stockholm as required by the engagement.
What You'll Love About Working Here
A high-visibility role on a flagship resilience transformation for a leading Nordic financial institution.
Access to Capgemini's global ServiceNow community, certifications, and continuous learning pathways.
Innovation at Scale: Work with cutting-edge technologies and strategies to solve complex industry challenges.
Career Growth: Access world-class training, mentorship, and opportunities to accelerate your professional development.
Collaborative Culture: Join a diverse, inclusive team that values creativity, curiosity, and bold ideas.
Purpose-Driven Projects: Help clients build sustainable, customer-centric solutions that make a real difference.
Need To Know
Location: In line with our trust-based culture, Capgemini Invent offers a hybrid working model, and for this role you will be based in our attractively located office in Stockholm, with readiness to travel to our clients' sites when needed.
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification will be conducted through inspection of your ID card, and background checks may be carried out as required.
Sounds like the next step in your career? We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible! Please submit your application and CV in English.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Sverige AB
(org.nr 556092-3053)
Flemminggatan 18 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Capgemini Sverige AB Jobbnummer
10022146