Servicenow Cmdb Integration Specialist
TechStack Global AB / Datajobb
2024-11-06
Develop a comprehensive blueprint outlining the desired CMDB structure, including CI classes, attributes and relationships.
Design and document a process to identify and resolve conflicts or inconsistencies among CIs, preventing data duplication and ensuring CMDB integrity.
Design a flexible framework within the CMDB for managing non-standard discovered data.
Create a visual representations and documentation logical data models for the CMDB following CSDM.
Establish and configure the CMDB to enable successful discovery of IT assets across various global locations.
Implement and test the integration of the CMDB with Qualys for vulnerability management and Splunk for operational intelligence to ensure seamless data ingestion.
Detailed specifications for integrating the CMDB with other systems and tools, including data mapping and API configuration. - (discovery, Qualys, Splunk, AWS, Azure etc)
Develop policies and procedures for data entry, maintenance, and validation, ensuring data integrity and compliance. - (above plus IRE - the triage rules)
Develop a plan to ensure the CMDB can scale with organizational growth and maintain optimal performance. - (data retention rules etc)
Customized dashboards and reporting tools to provide insights into CMDB data health and support operational and strategic decision-making.
Create a schedule and methodology for regular CMDB audits to verify the accuracy and completeness of the data, and compliance with IT governance.
Outline a plan for ongoing CMDB enhancement, including periodic reviews and updates to adapt to the evolving IT landscape.
The deliverables above must adhere to Servicenow industry standards
