Service Upgrade Project Coordinator
2025-03-14
Job Description
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
As a result of our growing customer needs to ensure maximum lifecycle utilization of their equipment, we are looking for a Service Upgrade Project Coordinator.
The Service Upgrade Project Coordinator will be responsible for coordinating service upgrade projects and manage minor upgrade projects. The role is responsible for planning out service upgrade projects, coordinating resources, and ensuring that upgrade projects are delivered on time. This role will oversee the upgrade backlog and ensure that all delivery dates are updated and communicated to the customers as well as work cross functionally with other departments and ensure resource alignment.
This position reports to the Sr Manager, Global Services Custom Products and Repair Center Operations and is part of the Customer Support Multifuction department located in either Uppsala or Umeå, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you'll do:
Project leading from start to finish on customer upgrade projects, including communication with the regions, internal meetings with Custom Engineering (CE) resources, external contact with suppliers.
Create part numbers based on project needs
Update Project tracker with the latest updates for each project
Manage the minor upgrade projects through installation and making sure the projects runs smoothly.
Maintain appropriate relationships and work with both internal and external suppliers to get pricing and material for each upgrade.
Assemble and quality check each minor upgrade before sending to the customer.
Write any needed documentation for the field team to execute the minor upgrades at the customer site.
Work closely with our manufacturing and align resources needed to deliver upgrades.
Ensure regular communication to key stakeholders and end users (Service Managers/Field Engineers)
Packing and quality control of complex upgrade parts.
Who you are:
High level of technical knowledge and understanding (hardware/software)
Bachelor of Science/ Engineering or equivalent
5-10 years experience as project coordinator preferably with electrical and automation design or in a similar role
Strong focus on customer, quality and meeting customer needs in a global environment
Excellent communications skills in Swedish and English (oral and written)
Proficient in Microsoft Office applications
Interviews and candidate selection will happen continuously and the role might be filled before the last application date. We look forward to your application today!
