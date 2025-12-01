Service Technician R&D - Top Hammer Rock Drilling Tools
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you want to travel the world and see how our drilling products perform in real-life conditions? We are now looking for a curious and customer-focused Service Technician to follow up on R&D field trials for our top hammer drilling solutions.
This is a unique opportunity to combine hands-on technical work and close customer interaction, offering you diverse workdays and exciting challenges in an international environment.
Let's accelerate the transformation. Together.
Join our team
At Epiroc, it all starts with people. People like you. You will become part of the Tophammer Solutions Research & Development (R&D) team, a group of 13 dedicated design engineers, calculation engineers, and technicians. Together, we develop and introduce new tophammer and handheld products to the market, working closely with marketing, other R&D teams, production, and our customers. Our projects range from large-scale, long-term developments to smaller incremental improvements, giving you a dynamic and varied work environment where collaboration and innovation are at the core.
Your mission
As Service Technician, you will play a key role in ensuring new product success and customer satisfaction by providing valuable feedback from the customer to R&D. Your main mission is to overlook and follow up on R&D field trials at our customers' mining and construction sites across the globe. When not traveling, you will actively contribute to our product development by supporting ongoing R&D projects and lab activities on site.
Key responsibilities include:
* Monitor and safeguard field trials to maximize feedback and maintain strong customer relationships
* Conduct field tests for all types of R&D projects
* Write detailed reports with observations and recommendations
* Provide solutions for field-related issues within the Tophammer Solutions product area
* Conduct technical training to customers upon need
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you should be a team player with a strong customer-centric mindset, as you will represent Epiroc at customer sites. We believe you have a technical background and a genuine interest in learning and problem-solving in collaboration with internal and external customers.
Qualifications:
* Technical education (high school or university)
* Previous experience in technical support or rock drilling tools
* Excellent communication skills and fluency in English (additional languages are a plus)
* High willingness to travel and ability to work independently
With us, you will have the chance to grow professionally and personally while contributing to the success of an industry leader. Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Location and other
This position is located in Fagersta, Sweden. Frequent travelling is required.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact.
To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
* Global career opportunities
* Learning & Development programs
* Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
* Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
* Global Parental Leave Policy
* Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than December 15, 2025. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager: Jenny Persson, Global R&D Manager Tophammer Solutions, jenny.persson@epiroc.com
