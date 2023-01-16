Service Technician

XPeng Motors (Sweden) AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Järfälla
2023-01-16


Responsibilities Service Technician
• Inspecting, analysing, and troubleshooting systems and equipment.
• Reading repair manuals and liaising with other professionals.
• Running tests and interpreting results to make effective recommendations.
• Writing up reports, safety regulations, and preventative maintenance plans.
• Sourcing replacement parts.
• Negotiating with suppliers and clients.
• Repairing or replacing faulty equipment.
• Fabricating any components required.
• Providing time and material cost estimates before starting a job.
• Keeping abreast of advancements in your field and attending workshops as required.

Requirements Service Technician
• High school diploma (level 3).
• A relevant degree, certification, or license may be required.
• 5 years of experience as a car technician.
• A driver's license.
• Ability to multitask and liaise with professionals in different fields.
• Ability to explain problems simply and clearly.
• Proficiency in MS Office.
• Ability to understand verbal and written instructions.
• Ability to follow health - and safety regulations.
• Excellent mathematical - and problem-solving skills.
• Experience with BEV is a plus.
• Experience with battery repair is a plus.
• Good communicative skills.
• Customer Service oriented mindset.

