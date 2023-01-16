Service Technician
XPeng Motors (Sweden) AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Järfälla
2023-01-16
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos XPeng Motors (Sweden) AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Responsibilities Service Technician
• Inspecting, analysing, and troubleshooting systems and equipment.
• Reading repair manuals and liaising with other professionals.
• Running tests and interpreting results to make effective recommendations.
• Writing up reports, safety regulations, and preventative maintenance plans.
• Sourcing replacement parts.
• Negotiating with suppliers and clients.
• Repairing or replacing faulty equipment.
• Fabricating any components required.
• Providing time and material cost estimates before starting a job.
• Keeping abreast of advancements in your field and attending workshops as required.
Requirements Service Technician
• High school diploma (level 3).
• A relevant degree, certification, or license may be required.
• 5 years of experience as a car technician.
• A driver's license.
• Ability to multitask and liaise with professionals in different fields.
• Ability to explain problems simply and clearly.
• Proficiency in MS Office.
• Ability to understand verbal and written instructions.
• Ability to follow health - and safety regulations.
• Excellent mathematical - and problem-solving skills.
• Experience with BEV is a plus.
• Experience with battery repair is a plus.
• Good communicative skills.
• Customer Service oriented mindset. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-16
E-post: xpeng.hr@heyxpeng.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare XPeng Motors (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 559308-9609)
Allmänningsvägen 53 (visa karta
)
176 76 JÄRFÄLLA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
XPeng Motors Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7343694