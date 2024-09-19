Service Technician (58229)
2024-09-19
Are you interested and skilled in electricity, mechanics, and hydraulics? Are you enthusiastic about renewable energy and like a physical job, traveling to new places? As a Service Technician at Vestas, you get a job where you make a difference for a more sustainable future.
Vestas Northern Europe AB > SBU NCE Service > Norrbotten
You will be part of Vestas Northern and Central Europe which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, Finland, Celtic, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and the south part of Africa. We are responsible for the sales function, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. Our Swedish headquarter is in Malmö and we have warehouses in several locations across Sweden. The Service Department is responsible for the service and maintenance of the wind farms within Scandinavia. Vestas Northern and Central Europe aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, not only in modern energy but also in employee and customer satisfaction. Vestas is growing in the Swedish region. Hence, we are looking for additional resources to join our Service department. As a Service Technician, you will be doing service and maintenance of the wind turbines in the Gällivare area. But assistance all over Sweden, also other Nordic countries can occur. In this role, you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged employees.
Responsibilities
As a Service Technician, you hold an important role as the frontline of our service agreements and taking care of the customers' turbines. The position requires accuracy and professionalism as the quality and personal safety of our service work are highly considered. To achieve goals in this role, we believe you possess good knowledge of electricity and mechanics as well as being service-minded. Your responsibilities will be:
Electrical and mechanical troubleshooting and repairs on sites all over Sweden, and other Nordic countries, daily reporting in our ERP-system, SAP
Service and maintenance according to the agreement, as well as carrying out a diversity of check-ups, repairs, and replacement activities of turbine components
Friction-less operation of our turbines and use of our systems like condition monitoring and remote control
Contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs
Responsibility of the service vehicle, warehouse, and order of material, tools, and spare parts
Qualifications
On the professional level, we expect you to have
Several years of electrical experience
Basic English skills, written and verbal
Good IT skills, as you will be reporting and communicating through various systems
Driving license
Competencies
On the personality level we believe you have/are
A team member, yet with the ability to work freely and plan your daily work
A creative, problem-solving, and service-minded approach towards your tasks and in collaboration with colleagues across Vestas and externals at site
Open to travel and committed, as unplanned overtime can occur
Good physical condition and can handle heavy lifts and work on heights
High level of safety awareness
What we offer
Our employees are our most valuable asset. Apart from an attractive salary and benefits, we invest in your development. After a thorough introduction course, we offer continuous development of your skills with our well-established education program. You get to work in a diverse team with motivated service technicians in a stimulating environment of an established fast-growing international company, where good communication and structure are the keys to good results. Your working area will be 100 m up, which gives you a great view of our landscape. As Vestas promotes equality, we welcome both male and female applicants.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Videbæk, Denmark. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 15 days per year.
A requirement for this position is passing an extensive health check that will be carried out during the recruitment process.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 18.10.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Team lead Magnus Grönlund at +46 705 73 9994.
