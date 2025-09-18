Service Technician - Furnace
Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry, customizing solutions for prominent global clients in industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and automotive. We are currently looking for a Service Technician to join our Furnace Area, helping to ensure the uptime of our machines.
About the team
The furnace area is a vital part of our production, where in the area various materials (thin films) are added to silicon wafers also used to grow silicon oxide and annealing techniques. Machines used in this area include LPCVD Furnaces (Horizontal and Vertical), and thermal oxidation furnaces. All systems utilize high vacuum and advanced pumps, most of them use different gases to achieve the desired process reactions. There is a team of six people working in the furnace area.
About the role
As a Service Technician at Silex, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our high-tech equipment is operational in production through maintenance, operations, and service tasks, all conducted in cleanroom environments. Your responsibilities will span various fields, including electronics, pneumatics, mechanical engineering, chemistry, gases. You will collaborate with skilled colleagues, including area managers, process engineers, and operators.
Each day begins with a handover from the previous shift, after which tasks are planned and divided among the Service Technicians. There will be a mix of planned and unplanned service activities, and we are continuously working to improve the uptime of our machinery to reduce unplanned tool stops. We want you to participate in, and help drive, continuous improvements in the area. You will work Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 16:30, with some flexibility.
In this role, you will
Perform preventive maintenance on equipment.
Carry out diagnostics, troubleshooting, and repairs on machinery.
Be responsible for scheduled and unscheduled service activities.
Coordinate service activities within the area alongside the area manager and other service technicians.
Support new installations as well as modifications and upgrades of existing machines.
Ensure that equipment and machinery follow Silex's policies for providing a safe work environment.
We are looking for someone who
Has at least a few years of work experience in equipment service and maintenance within an industrial environment.
Can troubleshoot effectively, using both electrical and mechanical understanding of the equipment.
Is willing to learn how to read electrical drawings (if not already familiar).
Has good reading skills in Swedish; speaking Swedish is an advantage.
Is proficient in English, both written and spoken.
Works in a meticulous, structured, and detail-oriented way.
Has the drive and curiosity to learn and grow together with Silex.
More about the recruitment process
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile, and answer a few questions.
