Service Owner - Connected services
2022-12-27
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
As Service Owner you will be responsible for identification and management of apps, content & services partners within the Connected car space. As Service owner you will play an integral role in identifying key content/service categories and partners, prioritizing and building an implementation roadmap. Services will be developed inhouse as well as through external partners. You will be driving the service idea from initial idea phase throughout conceptualization, development and launch phases working closely with UX, solution architects and developers ensuring a secure, reliable and customer oriented connected car experience.
The position is based in Gothenburg Sweden at LYNK & CO HQ but will require some travel (mainly Europe but also to Geely HQ, Hangzhou China).
What you'll do
• Develop service strategy and define service roadmap for in-car apps, content and services based on understanding of business direction, customer needs and technology possibilities
• Define key use cases and coordinate backlog / roadmap of new content and apps within connected car services domain
• Overall responsibility for the identification of potential apps, content and services partners on global, regional as well as local level.
• Communicate and anchoring strategy and roadmap to internal and external stakeholders
• Identify, monitor and follow-up on key requirements across planning, development, testing and operational phases
• Develop core life-cycle management processes of connected car apps, content & services jointly with platform and operations owners
• Develop, monitor and evaluate key metrics and analytics to continuously track uptake/usage of apps, content & services and improve technical and customer/business performance
• Overall partner management and business development on a continuous basis
What you should have
• Bachelor's degree in business and/or technical discipline (Business, Computer Science, Technology or equivalent) required, MBA or MS preferred
• 3+ years product/service management in connected car services domain
• Significant experience of partner management and business development
• Significant experience in global enterprise environment and working with business functions
• Passion for business innovation through a modern technology stack perspective
• Ability to quickly translate customer needs into product and service opportunities
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com) (https://careers.lynkco.com/pages/why-lynk-co)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs (https://help.alvalabs.io/en/collections/1831924-for-candidates)
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
