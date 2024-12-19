Service Operations Officer (Summer Trainee)
2024-12-19
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27887
Would you like to join one of the very vital functions of the bank that enables us to open doors for our customers every day? This could be something for you who are an active person and feel comfortable working in a hectic environment where change is always present and every day is different. We are now looking for a Service Operations Officer to be part of a team where all the payment flows running through the bank are seen from the helicopter perspective: it doesn't matter which system or department generates the liquidity flow, you'll be on top of it.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Clearing team. We add value by providing Nordea's Treasury with an accurate picture of Nordea's liquidity. Efficient liquidity handling enables Nordea to give our customers better prices and competitive cut-off times. As a Service Operations Officer you'll play a valuable role in forecasting the end-of-day balances. Clearing also participates actively in many group-level projects related to payment infrastructure changes as well as in external market infrastructure working groups.
What you'll be doing:
* Monitor and manage the incoming/outgoing liquidity flows, often running against the time.
* Forecast and calculate Nordea's liquidity in SEK currency for Treasury and thus ensuring optimal liquidity usage.
* Keep an eye on the balances in different clearing systems and funding the accounts when necessary. Often decisions need to be made quickly in cooperation with several stakeholders.
* Maintain active dialogue with various stakeholders from CRUs to PRUs and back-offices as well as to other financial institutions.
The position is a full-time, fixed-term assignment between April/May and September of 2025 with a possibility for an extension as a part-time employee alongside of studies.
You'll join a team of competent and courageous people who truly show ownership by running the extra mile every day and enjoying working together. The role is based at our M Huset office, Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are:
* Accurate and alert, persistent but flexible, and ready to take strong ownership.
* Prepared to work in hectic environment independently when needed.
* Equipped to work with both internal and external stakeholders where excellent communication skills and proactivity are seen as a big advantage.
Your experience and background:
* On-going or completed university studies in the fields of accounting, finance, business administration or equivalent.
* Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written (professional level). Our main working language is English but the role includes tasks where fluent Swedish language skill is also required.
* Ability to work in morning and evening shifts.
* Good references from your previous employment(s).
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 19/01/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Petteri Kuronen, tel. +358503399427, petteri.kuronen@nordea.com
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are. Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through LinkedIn, email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, contact the Swedish Finance Association at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at saconordea@nordea.com
