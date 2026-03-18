Service Manager Dynamics 365 & Service Level Performance
Boliden Mineral AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Join us and shape the future of one of Sweden's most exciting industrial operations!
As a Service Manager at Boliden, you will play a key role in developing and enhancing the company's most essential digital solutions. You'll work closely with dedicated colleagues across IT and the business, while taking ownership of creating stable, secure, and future-ready system environments. If you thrive where technology meets business value-and where your contribution truly matters-this is the place for you.
Learn more and start your journey with us-apply today!
Your opportunity
In the role of Service Manager, you will coordinate and lead the ongoing work around one or several of Boliden's core applications. You will be the one who keeps everything connected: ensuring smooth daily operations while driving development initiatives that strengthen efficiency and value.
You will collaborate closely with internal IT specialists, business users, and external suppliers to quickly resolve issues, enhance functionality, and ensure long-term sustainable solutions.
Your focus is to make sure the applications deliver the right support to the business, are intuitive to use, cost-effective to manage, and meet high standards of information security. The role also includes participating in projects related to your systems, where you contribute with expertise and direction.
Who you will work with
The position is based in either Stockholm or Boliden and includes occasional travel. You will report to the Head of Application Management, IT Services and be part of a skilled and committed team that manages core systems within Boliden.
The team works closely with business stakeholders and contributes to the development and improvement of our IT solutions. You will collaborate with colleagues across Boliden and with external partners. The role requires strong collaboration skills and the ability to identify and implement solutions in both straightforward and complex situations.
What you will do
Take full ownership of one or several IT services, ensuring reliable delivery, strong performance, and continuous improvement.
Set and follow up on SLAs, KPIs, and availability targets.
Be the primary contact for users and stakeholders-handling issues, managing escalations, coordinating changes, and communicating updates.
Work closely with business teams and technical specialists on incidents, changes, and service enhancements.
Keep service documentation, catalogues, and user materials accurate and up to date.
Identify risks, resolve bottlenecks, and proactively drive service improvements.
What you bring
Experience in application management, IT coordination, or IT project work.
Practical experience with on-prem and SaaS applications, ideally within finance or logistics.
Solid understanding of IT systems, integrations, and service delivery.
Familiarity with IT service management frameworks such as ITIL.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a drive for improvement.
Knowledge of application-related infrastructure.
A completed education in IT, business, or a related field is required for this role. Industry experience from metals or industrial environments is a plus. Experience with documentation and an understanding of compliance requirements-such as GDPR-is considered an advantage. You also need to hold a valid driver's license (B) and possess strong verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact Benny Söderlund, Head of Application Management, IT Services, benny.soderlund@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Welcome to submit your application no later than April 6, 2026.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks may be included in the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/career/ Jobbnummer
9804386