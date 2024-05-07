Service Manager - Operations Solutions (Sweden)
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Datajobb / Avesta Visa alla datajobb i Avesta
2024-05-07
, Norberg
, Hedemora
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Outokumpu Stainless AB i Avesta
, Hedemora
, Eskilstuna
, Degerfors
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced IT professional ready to make a significant impact? We're seeking a dynamic Service Manager to lead our IT application services at Outokumpu 's site in Avesta. This is your chance to drive operational excellence, enhance user experiences, and shape the future of IT solutions in the steel industry.
As a Service Manager, you'll be the driving force behind operational efficiency and development, serving as the ambassador for our IT solutions. Join our collaborative team and unlock your potential in identifying and delivering solutions that ensure Outokumpu's business performance.
Main responsibilities:
General IT Service Management in application services for Avesta production site.
Service performance, user experience and budget compliance, including service performance monitoring/reporting, budgeting and financial forecasting.
Actively seek for further efficiencies, drive modernization, harmonization/rationalization and suggest improvement activities.
Ensure required security and data protection activities within services and solutions including lifecycle management of service components.
Maintain consistency of the service documentation, structure and Configuration Management Database (CMDB).
Communicate and cooperate proactively with internal and external IT teams, business counterparts and other stakeholders.
Ensure IT Process compliance.
Participate in group wide IT projects and working method improvement as a team member of Outokumpu Group IT.
Key requirements:
Several years of experience in IT Service Management.
An applicable academic degree or qualification in technology.
Experience in ServiceNow is seen beneficial.
IT and ITIL knowledge in theory and practice.
Experience of managing suppliers and off shore services in multivendor environment.
Able to understand the "big picture", able to prioritize and focus on essentials to execute.
Ability to build trusted relationships within the business.
Good interpersonal, communication and presentation skills and experience in working with multinational teams.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Why Join Us?
Global Impact: Be part of a company shaping the future of sustainable steel production, impacting industries worldwide.
Career Growth: Realize your dream career in an environment that values high performance and personal fulfillment.
Supportive Culture: Enjoy a supportive and inclusive culture where your contributions are recognized and respected.
Sustainable Work: Contribute to meaningful and sustainable work that will leave a positive legacy for generations to come.
We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Outokumpu. We make every effort to ensure all employees feel welcome and that they are equally heard and have equal opportunities.
Location: Avesta, Sweden (possibility for hybrid work). Some travelling to other sites in Sweden as well abroad is also expected.
Application Deadline: Submit your application and CV before the 2nd of June 2024 via our website.
Contact information:
Head of Operation Solutions Sweden, Daniel Fridén, daniel.friden@outokumpu.com
Talent Acquisition Partner, Julia Enström, julia.enstrom@outokumpu.com
Patrik Sundell (Unionen), 073-0496322, Patrik.Sundell@Outokumpu.com
Ledarna: Patrik Norberg (Ledarna), 070 0881206, patrik.norberg@outokumpu.com
• -
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 9,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748)
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
8662664