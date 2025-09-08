Service Line Manager
Service Line Manager Job Description
The Service Line Manager is responsible for managing a service line within the organization. This includes strategic planning, resource allocation, performance monitoring, and driving continuous improvement to ensure the service line meets its business objectives and delivers quality services to clients. The role requires strong leadership, analytical, and communication skills.
Responsibilities
Develop and implement strategic plans for the service line.
Manage and allocate resources to optimize service delivery and operational efficiency.
Monitor performance metrics and implement improvements to meet business targets.
Lead and mentor a team to ensure high standards of service and productivity.
Collaborate with other departments to align services with overall business objectives.
Ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies.
Handle client relationships and address any issues or escalations.
Skills
Leadership
Strategic Planning
Resource Management
Performance Monitoring
Client Relationship Management
Financial Acumen
Regulatory Compliance
Microsoft Office Suite
