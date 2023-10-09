Service Engineering Manager -Control System Support
2023-10-09
The quality and innovation of the engineering in our products, systems and service offerings keeps our customers ahead. Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
Our unit in Västerås, currently has a vacancy for Service Engineering Manager who leads and inspires a team of around 10 members of control and software engineers in delivering high-quality and cost-effective advanced engineering support to our customers. The position is at our GCoC Service department. GCoC Service is taking care of our installed base from warranty phase through the complete lifetime of the plant. If you have the necessary drive and results focus, we can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry.
Your responsibilities
Manage, motivate and coach your team members
Ensure that the team is adequately resourced, developed, and equipped to meet the business needs
Ensure team's compliance with standard processes, procedures, practices, and safety requirements
Drive team's performance to ensure the deliverables are met on time, as per the set contract, safety, and quality requirements
Drive continuous improvement activities to improve processes and effectiveness within your area of responsibility
Drive changes in order to meet strategy and future business needs
Accountability for the budget
Ensure quality of our installed base through active participation and lead of root cause analysis within your area of responsibility
Your background
Relevant bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering, e.g., in computer science, electrical engineering or equivalent
Preferably experience in leadership roles, e.g., line management, project management or similar
Background working with control system design for the industry or the automation process domain. Experience of the MACH control system is highly valued.
Experience in one or more of the following areas are valued, SCADA, HMI, Network, and cyber security
Fluency in English
As a person you are independent, service minded, organized, and responsive with a strong drive and focus on delivering with right quality in an efficient way
You are confident, both on a personal level and in your leadership. You facilitate teamwork and communicate clearly at all levels
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Welcome to apply by October 30! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Christian Ritzén, +46 107-38 68 69, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner: Helena Stefansdottir, +46 107-38 53 98.
