Service Desk Intern
2025-05-12
Verisure is seeking a talented and motivated Service Desk Intern to join our Service Desk team. This internship is an excellent opportunity for students who are interested in building a foundation in IT support, even if they have limited professional experience.
You will be part of the team responsible for our Internal Service Desk. The team consists of 18 members in 8 different countries and you will have a close collaboration across the teams. Your work will be done on site in Malmö and will report to the Service Desk Manager based in Linköping, Sweden.
The successful candidate will gain hands-on experience supporting users, troubleshooting everyday technical issues, and learning how technology is managed and maintained in a professional environment.
Key Responsibilities:
* Provide first-level technical support to staff, including resolving basic hardware, software, and connectivity issues
* Manage service requests using the company's ticketing system
* Assist in setting up and configuring laptops, desktops, and peripherals
* Support software installations, updates, and routine maintenance tasks
Qualifications:
* Currently enrolled in a program in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field
* Basic understanding of computer systems, including Windows and/or macOS
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills
* Eagerness to learn, with the ability to follow instructions and ask questions when needed
* Dependable, organized, and able to manage time effectively
What We Offer:
* Practical experience in a real-world IT environment
* Training and mentorship from experienced professionals
* Exposure to various technologies and support tools
* A collaborative and supportive workplace
* Potential for future career opportunities within the organization
Strong fit with our Company DNA
Passionate in Everything We Do: Our people have a sense of energy that is unmistakable, one that drives us to delight our customers and focus on creating impact quickly. Committed to Making a Difference: When we say we will do something; we deliver with excellence. We are accountable, focused and operate with discipline. Always Innovating: We believe that Innovation can be big or small; it's a continuous state of mind that inspires us to think differently and always make things better. We are risk takers, and we learn continuously. Our people know that by leveraging one another's strengths, investing in and Winning as a Team: developing our team's capability and by collaborating well, we will win. With Trust & Responsibility: Operating with integrity is core to our success. We are humble, honest and value deep mastery and expertise. We do the right thing, always.
