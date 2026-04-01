Service Design Manager
Foxway AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Växjö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Växjö
2026-04-01
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foxway AB i Växjö
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic, fun, and impact-driven Product & Services Management team at Foxway CWS!
As a senior Service Design Manager, you will own and continuously improve the service-specific value propositions across our circular product journeys ensuring our solutions remain market-leading, customer-centric, and commercially viable.
You will design, optimize, and scale (Device-as-a-Service and lifecycle) services, bridging business, technology, and operations. From discovery to implementation, you will map journeys, define blueprints, and identify opportunities for innovation, always embedding circular principles (reuse, refurbishment, recovery) to maximize sustainability and lifecycle value.
This is a cross-functional, senior role with clear responsibility for service quality, customer experience, and operational scalability. You will influence and educate colleagues and customers to deliver real-world solutions, not just concepts on paper. The role reports to VP Product & Services Management within Foxway CWS.
You will:
Lead service design projects across digital and physical touchpoints, from insight to delivery.
Create service blueprints and define scalable processes for deployment, support, refresh, and recovery.
Ensure services meet business goals and customer needs.
Facilitate workshops and co-creation sessions to align stakeholders.
Collaborate closely with product, sales, operations, and support teams.
Identify and implement improvements in cost, efficiency, and experience.
Establish and track service KPIs (device uptime, SLA performance, NPS).
Drive circular flows within service offerings (redeploy, refurbish, recycle).
We believe you bring
5+ years of experience in service design, lifecycle services, or similar roles.
Strong customer obsession with a business-driven mindset.
Proven ability to deliver impact in fast-paced environments.
Detail-oriented, with strong personal drive and sense of ownership.
Excellent communication and change management skills.
Ability to balance profitability, scalability, and customer satisfaction.
Swedish language is not a requirement, but an advantage.
This role requires on-site presence at least four (4) days per week to enable close collaboration with stakeholders and operations.
Why join Foxway?
Be part of a company that contributes to a more circular and sustainable future.
Work in a culture that encourages ambition, collaboration, and learning.
Gain opportunities for personal development and strategic career growth.
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so if this sounds like an opportunity you want to pursue, apply and we will get in touch with you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
Grusåsvägen 7 (visa karta
)
352 45 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9831701