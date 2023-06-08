Service Delivery Manager
Reporting into the Service Delivery Director, the Service Delivery Manager is responsible for driving great customer service and fostering a culture of continual improvement within the support team. This individual will be responsible for monitoring support performance to ensure processes and SLA requirements are being met. Key interfaces are with services, success, retail, product and engineering teams.
Additionally, you will act as a change agent helping improve processes within the support team and wider delivery teams. You will be a key advocate for recommending key features to be included in the product roadmap to enhance our customer experience. This position serves as a mentor and technical coach to front line support staff.
Responsibilities:
Support junior team members to troubleshoot app issues or bugs that are raised by clients or internally
Be a champion of world-class customer service, and have a passion for delivering a high quality customer experience
Interact professionally with VIP customer clients
Understand B2B ecommerce, wholesale retailing, and merchandising principles and have the ability to articulate how the solution facilitates best practices
Provide mentorship and coaching to the teams applications and data integrations.
Drive release management within the support team ensures the team is always ready to support new feature sets, and also acts as a sign off point for all releases.
Driving product improvements and championing our customers requests into the product backlog to ensure repetitive bugs and P1's are prioritized.
Ability to participate in service reviews and retrospectives with delivery and business teams.
Monitoring team performance and driving delivery of internal improvements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18
