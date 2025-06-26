Service Customer Agent (66281)
Do you have solid skills in delivering great customer experience? Do you want to create long-term customer business relations? The Customer Care department has an open and informal culture, where teamwork and good communication help create lasting customer relationships. Join the opportunity to be part of a company leading the innovation in renewable energy technologies.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Customer Care Sweden
Vestas Northern and Central (NCE) is responsible for Sales, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas NCE the best place to work. The Service Department at the Malmö office is responsible for service, service sales and maintenance of the wind turbines within Sweden. In this position, you will be a part of the Nordic Service organization and assist the Service Customer Management team by providing internal and external reports. You will also support and communicate solutions to our Swedish customers by phone, email and reports while ensuring execution of contracts handling, the customer relationship, and seeking aftermarket sales.
Responsibilities
The Service Customer Agent is the link between the customer and Vestas Service Management. This role is created to handle the customer's request at the required service level and make sure we deliver according to the contract and meet customer expectations. This role entails long-term customer business relations and customer service administration while contributing to the continuous improvement of both general work routines and formal procedures. Further, the responsibilities are:
Receiving and handling customer requests and maintaining personal records of all contact with each customer and checking contract coverage of incoming work requests
Creatively seeking opportunities to establish and expand our sales of after-sales products and services including execution of sales campaigns
Maintaining good operational relations with all types of customers and keeping customers informed of the progress of planned and unplanned service and notifying them of any possible delays
Contractual interpretation
Handling multiple fixed, daily tasks concerning customer issues. Making sure that all customer communication is handled and registered in CRM
Ensuring effective communication with our service planning team. Forwarding all other requests to the relevant department and follow up on the progress
Creating service orders and instructions to service technicians and other parts of the service organization
Qualifications
Previous, relevant experience of customer support and maintaining long-term customer relationships
Good administrative skills and knowledge of sales processes
Professional verbal and written communication skills in Swedish, and English
Experience with ERP and CRM systems
High-level skills in MS Office
Experience with SAP and Salesforce is beneficial
Competencies
A service- and business minded approach and motivation seeing the customer's perspective and giving the customer a great service experience
A team-oriented person who continually can secure the daily workflow
Able to work self-organized and structured maintaining focus on quality and details
Ability to perform in a busy environment with frequent shifts in priorities
Takes initiative and is action-oriented towards continuous improvements
Thriving when working with topics related to renewable energy and technology
What we offer
You will become part of a team of skilled and engaged colleagues who are all dedicated to wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department, and everyone is always prepared to support when needed. With this role, you will have the opportunity to join a global company within a very exciting industry.
Additional information
In this role you are sometimes expected to attend meetings externally with customers, therefore some travelling can be required. Note: This role is time-limited until October 2026, as it is intended to cover a maternity leave within the team. The position will be based in Vestas' regional NCE office in Malmö. For further questions please contact recruiter Linnéa Holm linho@vestas.com
For further questions please contact recruiter Linnéa Holm linho@vestas.com. We look forward to seeing your application as soon as possible, as interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. Apply no later than 17/07/2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
