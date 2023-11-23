Service Business Manager
2023-11-23
Are you ready to be the driving force behind satisfied managed security customers, efficient processes, and with high-quality? We are looking for a dedicated individual to step into the pivotal role of Service Business Manager. You will support our sales teams to sell and deliver our MSS services efficient, profitable and with customer focus. At the same time help global operations excel in providing top-tier MSS services in the forefront.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are on a mission to redefine excellence in service delivery and customer satisfaction together with delivering our purpose "build a safe digital society". Our Service Business Manager is central to this mission, where you will play a key part in empowering our sales teams, driving customer satisfaction, ensuring global operations deliver profitable high-quality services and driving a value added customer journey.
As a Service Business Manager your core responsibilities will include:
• Collaborating with our sales teams to provide the right support, at the right time, for selling and delivering MSS services.
• Implement in Sweden our sales- and delivery process regarding our Cyber Security services.
• Streamlining the process to ensure efficiency and quality in service delivery including On-boarding projects and a best in class Service Delivery Manager delivery.
• Upholding a commitment to customer satisfaction, by addressing their needs and concerns promptly.
• Partnering with global operations to set the bar for delivering high-quality services.
Who are you?
• Exceptional communication and collaboration skills.
• A passion for elevating the customer experience.
• Strong problem-solving skills to optimize the delivery process and customer issues.
• A commitment to maintaining high service quality standards.
• The ability to work seamlessly with cross-functional teams.
• Experienced in working in a customer governance model
• Used in doing business and skilled negotiator
• Experience in delivering complex operational services to key accounts and with a PnL responsibility (example Operations director or similar management roles).
• Used negotiator and extensive experienced in Operational meetings in tactical and strategic levels with C-level functions at the customer.
Why us?
• Opportunity to work with market leading technology in combination with some of the industry's most talented experts
• Flexible work environment
• We will provide you with opportunities of development, both within your professional role but also the opportunity to develop within the organization where only your ambitions set the limit!
• A challenger culture that encourages you to be self-driven and curious
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kinds of cybercrimes. We have about 2700 employees worldwide and 390 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion; and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
How to join us
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions, you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (Helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
).
