SEO - Specialist, vikariat
Ellos AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Borås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Borås
2025-08-20
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ellos AB i Borås
, Göteborg
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Ellos Group är en av Nordens ledande e-handelsgrupper med e-handelsplatserna Ellos, Jotex och Homeroom samt betalvarumärket Elpy. I nära relation med våra miljontals kunder strävar vi ständigt efter att utveckla och erbjuda attraktiva och hållbara erbjudanden inom mode och hemprodukter för hela familjen. För oss är kunden alltid i fokus. Med innovation, kreativitet och hållbarhet söker vi ständigt nya vägar i stort och smått. Ellos Group, med huvudkontor i Borås, är verksamt i samtliga nordiska länder och på utvalda marknader i Europa. Ellos Group har ca 500 medarbetare och omsätter runt 3,3 miljarder SEK.https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ellosgroup.se%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7C75dbb43e6d0642160ab708da43ad11dd%7C805ac62a0d8e455d90b15eb5c04a72d0%7C1%7C0%7C637896707890999722%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=V3QXUDT%2B30ROV99RtcRbxa2S4PdUaBsEr%2FHxU0xKhoI%3D&reserved=0
As a SEO specialist at Ellos Group, you will play a vital role in shaping our organic performance across our brands and markets.
You will optimise our sites to meet our KPIs through tactical technical work and content creation and publication. We are looking for an ambitious digital talent with the mindset and drive to elevate our organic traffic to the next level. You will work closely with our SEO manager, our brands and our SEO partner.
Key responsibilities
- Ellos Group websites: Ellos, Jotex and Homeroom.
- Support, execute and follow-up technical and on-page SEO projects.
- Develop and continuously strengthen the relationship to our internal teams to help build synergies around SEO.
- Engage and collaborate with our external agencies to further develop our cooperation.
- Continuously work with keyword analysis to identify and suggest potential improvements.
- Produce and publish content to improve SEO ranking.
- Scan our sites regularly to detect/prevent SEO-related issues.
- Regularly present and report performance evolution to our brands.
Qualifications
- 4 years minimum experience in SEO digital marketing
- Solid experience in GA4, Google Search Console (Experience in specific SEO tools like, Ahrefs or others).
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
- Experienced in Excel/Google sheets along with an analytical mindset and attention to detail.
- Talented SEO copywriter with a proven experience.
Education & specific skills
- Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Proficiency in other Scandinavian languages is an advantage.
- Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Business, Engineering or similar.
Personal characteristics
To succeed in this role, you have a good understanding and knowledge of the digital marketing sphere, especially within organic traffic. You have hands-on experience working in GSC and GA4 with an analytic mindset. You are skilled at managing time and being efficient. We thrive from teamwork and collaboration, therefore it's important that you're comfortable with building relationships across teams. If you're a person who strives to learn and experiment with well argued strategies, we think you'll like to work here.
- You have a proven track record of managing and developing accounts, including the ability to effectively manage time and resources to meet project deadlines.
- You are fast processing, reliable, structured and highly motivated to learn and evolve.
- You have excellent analytical skills.
- You're a do-er and good at taking action.
- You're an enthusiastic, dynamic individual with a high level of interest in the digital marketing industry.
- You have excellent interpersonal skills and ability to think creatively.
- You're committed to achieving measurable results with attention to detail.
- You're comfortable with working independently and take action on projects.
- You have excellent written and verbal communications skills and relationship-building ability.
Details:
- Employment type: Temporary position (apporximate 11 months)
- Start:: october 2025, or by agreement
- Hybrid model - Each week Borås office & remote
- You will report to the Head of Marketing.
Why join us?
- Unique opportunity to be part of Ellos Group - Top 3 E-commerce in Sweden.
- You will work and evolve together with a group of highly ambitious and dedicated digital marketers.
- When you integrate at Ellos, it brings you to the forefront of E-commerce innovation working with some of the most advanced solutions providers and experts.
We promote the important work-life balance. Much appreciated staff activities across the group are held regularly. Staff discount to all our e-commerce stores.
If you are passionate about SEO and digital marketing and excited about this opportunity let us know by sending us your summary and motivation no later than September 14, 2025. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/40". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ellos AB
(org.nr 556044-0264) Arbetsplats
Ellos Group Jobbnummer
9468079