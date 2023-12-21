Sentinel Managed Service Engineer
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we enable businesses to reach everyone in the world, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face captivating challenges, and build skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
In this position, you will be working in a DevOps team responsible for delivering the Sentinel solution & services. The position requires the right blend of technical depth, experience, leadership and process awareness to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the solution.
The Sentinel Solution is based on an A2P traffic emulator and analyzer running on a wide number of Mobile Network Operators. The server part is Java based running in AWS and the network probes are running on Android OS.
As our Sentinel Managed Service Engineer, you will:
Daily Operation & Maintenance of the Solution.
Analyze, visualize and maintain A2P traffic data.
Automation using shell, bash or python scripting.
Contribute to the CI/CD pipeline.
Provide input for process improvements.
Ensure high availability and service within agreed SLAs.
Ability to engage internal and external customers, develop relationships, and solve problems.
To contribute to this role, we see that you have:
Technical experience in database like MySQL
Knowledge in at least one scripting language, ideally Python.
Knowledge of cloud services; AWS is preferred.
Comfortable in the use of docker
At least 2 years of experience in similar technical roles within the Telecom / IT industry.
Academic degree (at least Bachelors) in Computer Engineering or related fields
Strong operations and data analytics skills
Ability to communicate and explain data to various stackholders
Ability to analyze and create dashboards to get clear data insights
Fluency in written and spoken English
Normal working hours are weekdays, but the role includes that you are available outside normal office hours in case of major emergencies on systems where your expertise is required.
We appreciate:
An awareness and interest in Machine Learning and Data Science.
Knowledge of A2P SMS and voice traffic.
Experience in operations.
Who are you?
We believe that you embody these qualities:
Takes initiative and makes carefully considered decisions.
Technical- and solution oriented.
Comfortable and experienced in multitasking.
Well-organized.
A positive attitude.
Comfortable and positive towards working in an ever-changing world.
A recognized ability to excel and exceed expectations.
Are you ready to join our journey?
Please provide your CV in English when applying.
In subject line of your email application, please list: "Application - Sentinel Managed Service Engineer".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04
E-post: helene.lin@sinch.com Omfattning
