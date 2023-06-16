Senior Web Analyst
On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
Who you are
In this role you will join our amazing Web Search & Compare team and work together with colleagues and stakeholders across multiple teams in the group. You will deliver data and insights supporting business critical decision-making and improved knowledge for both our business and our users! Your tasks include, but are not limited to, extraction, manipulation, visualization, and analysis of data from multiple sources. Build action-oriented dashboards, reports and presentations, as well as communicate insights and recommendations to stakeholders and colleagues.
Responsibilities
Collect and analyze data using web analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager
Identify trends and patterns in website traffic and user behaviour
Create reports and dashboards to communicate findings and democratize data for stakeholders using e.g. Google Data StudioSuggest,
Run and manage A/B tests together with designers and engineers to improve key metrics
Make recommendations for improving website performance and user experience backed up by data.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including design, product development, and engineering, to implement data-driven solutions
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in web analysis and data visualization
Requirements
Experience with web analytics and data visualization tools
Experience with A/B testing and experimentationStrong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Experience from conversion optimisation is a plus
Business acumen is a plus
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus
Familiarity with SQL (or willingness to learn) is a plus.
Interested?
Please send us a CV in English for this application and we will come back to you as soon as possible if we find your profile relevant for the role.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, remotely within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com
