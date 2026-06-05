Senior Vice President, Credit & Risk
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-05
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Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future. If you are looking to make a difference on a global scale—working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams—then Volvo Financial Services (VFS) could be your perfect match.
We are now looking for a SVP Credit & Risk — will have full responsibility for the VFS Credit & Risk function, providing strategic leadership and management for the global team.
What you will do
This role is responsible for defining and executing the company's global credit and risk strategy, ensuring a strong balance between profitable growth, portfolio quality, and long-term financial resilience. You will strengthen governance, risk policies and underwriting standards across markets, while driving excellence in portfolio management, credit decisioning, collections and recovery. In close partnership with the President and executive stakeholders, you will enable business growth through risk-adjusted decisions, ensure robust business risk assessment and approval processes are embedded across the organization to support sustainable growth while maintaining an appropriate risk profile and build and develop a high-performing global team.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too—and we are excited to grow together. At VFS, we believe it's the right mindset that makes the difference. You will bring strong executive leadership grounded in deep credit and risk expertise, and the ability to operate confidently at both strategic and operational levels in a complex international environment. You have extensive leadership experience in financial services such as automotive finance, banking, leasing, or consumer lending, and a proven track record of leading multinational risk organizations. You bring a strong understanding of portfolio management, underwriting, collections and recovery, and you are comfortable navigating regulatory expectations across markets. You build trust through clear communication and stakeholder management, including experience presenting to executive leadership and you combine sound judgement with a customer-focused mindset.
Your future team
You will report directly to the President of VFS and be based in Gothenburg, Sweden. At VFS, we live our vision of Transforming Together—with a global mindset, strong collaboration, and a commitment to developing people, teams, and leadership. Many of our markets have received the Great Place To Work recognition, and we're proud to foster an on-site culture built on trust, performance, and shared success.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business, and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Financial Services Jobbnummer
9950420