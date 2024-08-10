Senior Verification Leader - Electromobility
Are you an experienced Project Manager and want to be part of the evolution to shape the future? Do you have passion to motivate and engage others, as well as handle complexity and make it look easy?
Imagine using your expertise to develop tomorrow's sustainable transport solutions. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-generation technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, we could be a perfect match!
About Us
Electromobility is the global development centre for electric drivelines within Volvo Group. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to zero emission propulsion systems, making a difference for our customers and the environment. At Electromobility you get all the benefits from a large and global company, but also the feeling of working in a creative start-up company.
We are looking for a Senior Verification Leader to join our Verification Planning team,
which is part of the section Complete Physical and Virtual Verification & Validation. Verification Planning consists of ten project managers, responsible to drive the test strategy within development projects at Electromobility.
Our Verification Leaders play an important role in each project management team, working in close collaboration with the Project Manager Engineering, and bridging the Verification teams with the Engineering teams. As Verification Leader you get to cooperate and create partnerships by networking both within and outside the Electromobility organization to meet shared objectives.
The Role
The Verification Leader is a project manager role where you lead, develop and drive the test strategy and verification plan within our major development projects. Planning and follow up is carried out in collaboration with project management teams and other colleagues with Electromobility, as well as other teams within Volvo Group Truck Technology.
For the projects you are involved in, you will create relevant test strategy and verification plans, including early phase testing up to user acceptance testing, as well as secure test equipment in the form of rigs and vehicles. And be a are part of the transition towards increased data driven and virtual verification within Electromobility.
For this role you need to be a problem solver, who can collect input from different areas and make sense of complex, high quantity - and sometimes contradictory - information. With your efficient communication skills, you convey a clear understanding of status, risks, coming needs, and priorities in the verification teams and the project organization. You are self-sufficient and have a mindset to take on new opportunities and tough challenges, and you rebound fast from setbacks. In the Verification Leader team, you share your knowledge and experiences in order to harmonize and improve our way of working and to make us stronger.
Relevant Experience
• Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering, similar field of study, or equivalent work experience
• Minimum 5 years' experience as Project Manager
• Proven leadership skills with ability to inspire, drive, motivate, and coach team members
• Experience from Volvo product development (DVP) or similar waterfall methodology
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Structured manner of working
• Some years of experience of physical verification and/or verification of embedded systems
Meritorious
• PMP Certificate
• Experience with Volvo Group tools and processes
• Experience of working with System Weaver
We are looking for you...
• with an optimistic mindset and with a genuine interest in new technology and technical solutions. With your drive, you are not afraid to take ownership and stay accountable for your areas and deliveries. You are structured and used to manage several topics at the same time.
Further questions, contact me
Maria Claesson, at Electromobility
Email: maria.claesson@volvo.com
Last application: 21/8 - 244.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
