Senior Vegetation Artist
2024-08-30
Avalanche Studios Group is looking for a passionate and creative Senior Vegetation Artist, to join an unannounced AAA project in Stockholm!
As a Senior Vegetation Artist, you will be tasked with crafting stunning game environments for our games, focusing on natural biome content. You will collaborate in a multidisciplinary team to create art for our world and all of its components, where we expect you to take your assets from conceptual mockups through modeling, texturing and making the assets performant in the game.
We are looking for someone who can create landscapes in a variety of art styles, from realistic to stylized. You should know how to distribute materials and plants and use vegetation assets and ground textures. The ideal candidate should be able to create designs and select assets to achieve the desired result. In addition, you will be expected to drive the quality benchmark for your discipline while managing your time to match the project's goals.
To be considered for the position you need a comprehensive portfolio showcasing your artistic skills and examples of your work. We offer hybrid working; 60 % from the office in Stockholm, and 40 % from home.
What you'll do
Create consistent high-quality vegetation assets such as trees, plants, foliage, and other organic elements.
Work autonomously from concepts or other reference materials to realize the project's vision.
Collaborate closely with artists, designers and other disciplines to understand needs, limitations, and intentions to realize the game's vision.
Implement and optimize assets for performance and memory usage, while maintaining visual fidelity.
Develop and maintain documentation, and contribute with best practices for the art pipelines and tools.
Research and evaluate, to come up with new creative ideas and innovative solutions.
Provide support, guidance and feedback to your peers as well as other disciplines and outsourcing partners.
Lead certain areas of a project and take responsibility for ongoing tasks and goals.
Mentor and serve as an example for less experienced colleagues.
Who you are
In-depth experience as a Vegetation Artist or an equivalent role in the games industry.
Excellent modeling, texturing, sculpting and shader skills using industry-standard tools such as Autodesk Maya, Substance Painter/Designer, Zbrush and Photoshop (or equivalent).
Proficiency with procedural generation tools (e.g., SpeedTree, Houdini) for creating vegetation.
Capable of taking full responsibility throughout the art pipeline.
Solid understanding of art fundamentals, such as composition, form, scale, color, texture and lighting.
A great artistic eye and attention to detail.
Great problem-solving abilities, both technical and creative.
Effective communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work in a multidisciplinary team.
Strong artistic ability to visualize and maintain the design and art vision, even with limited concept art and direction.
Ability to manage your own time and tasks, set accurate goals and meet deadlines.
Proficient verbal and written skills in English.
