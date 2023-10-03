Senior VAT Specialist FCA Group and Sweden
Are you a team player that enjoys working with VAT in an international and flexible environment? Then maybe you are our new Senior VAT specialist.
Our team
Our VAT specialist team is responsible for VAT returns and VAT reporting for 40 Volvo Group legal Swedish entities including 60 foreign VAT registrations. The VAT team is responsible for an overall high quality and compliant VAT accounting and VAT reporting. As of today, our team consists of seven VAT specialists.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities
We are now looking for a driven Senior VAT Specialist to join our team in Gothenburg. You will be responsible for:
Lead and coordinate the work within the VAT department, ensure compliance and the overall improvement work regarding the VAT process,
Preparation of VAT returns and VAT reporting for Swedish legal entities including foreign VAT registrations,
Representing the VAT department within Financial Control & Accounting (contacts with Group Tax, the Business, Swedish Tax Agency and Auditors),
Lead assigned parts of the improvement and digitalization work in the VAT compliance process,
Identifying opportunities to make the overall VAT compliance process more efficient (by using different tax technologies, e.g., Robotics, Alteryx, Power BI).
Who are you?
To be successful in this role you have a professional mindset, and you need to have a genuine interest in VAT and accounting. You are a person with integrity and the ability to work independently, but at the same time enjoy being a team player in a dedicated team. The ability to prioritize comes easy for you and you recognize yourself as a proactive problem solver and able to take decisions and drive change. You are able to share knowledge and experience and have an open mindset to work in a changing environment.
Most likely, you have failed, overcame difficulties, and learned from mistakes. You are natural in building relationships, networks, and teamwork with all relevant stakeholders in a virtual international environment. You also have excellent communication and presentation skills, in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Experience and skills
You are expected to have solid and updated knowledge and experience within the following:
An academic degree in economics (completed university degree of at least 180hp/120p in economics).
Experience in accounting, Swedish GAAP
Experience in working with VAT reporting and VAT refund
Experience from Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket), audit company and/or finance department in an international corporation is preferred.
You have experience in SAP and are proficient in Office 365. You need to be proficient in Swedish and English both verbal and written.
What we offer you
Within Financial Control & Accounting you will be part of a team of skilled and high performing professionals who work in an open and positive atmosphere with passion and trust in each other. We are enthusiastic about our work, which also involves having a lot of discussions. Daily cooperation with the Corporate Functions and other functions within the company will give you a broad understanding of the Volvo Group and opportunities to work with and learn more about additional areas than your own area of expertise. We offer an interesting and challenging position in a global and changing environment.
You will be part of our TAX and VAT Specialists Team within the Volvo Group, and you will have a great opportunity to broaden skills/competencies together with a team of highly skilled and dedicated colleagues.
If you recognize yourself, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Anna Brorsson, Manager of Tax & VAT Specialists +46 765 53 76 11
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner +46 739 02 36 15
If you are interested in joining the Volvo Group, please submit your application as soon as possible or at latest 2023-10-22.
