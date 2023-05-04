Senior UX Designer
2023-05-04
Avalanche Studios Group and its division Avalanche Studios are looking for a UX Designer to join a top-tier team, to help craft our next innovative AAA game. Avalanche Studios is the division dedicated to ambitious externally published, AAA open-world games like Just Cause, Mad Max, and Rage 2.
The Position
UX Design is about communicating complicated or abstract concepts in a clear and understandable way to make the player experience the best it can possibly be. The successful candidates will be tasked with creating a smooth, accessible and meaningful player experience from initial boot to onboarding to watching the credits roll for our new major AAA production: Contraband.
Responsibilities:
Design logic, layout and flow the game's user interfaces including HUD, menus, and lobby based on information architecture and accessibility principles;
Ensure that signs and feedback clearly communicate the game information based on best practices in accessibility;
Ensure optimal interaction feedback and minimal control latency;
Advise and collaborate with game designers to determine the best controls and inputs to support game features for a fluid and consistent player experience;
Implement an optimal interface layout plan;
Ensure that the interface arrangement accounts for localization constraints;
Account for user feedback and the efficient use of user research services to optimize the game experience;
UI Design and UI art skills are a bonus
Relevant experience:
Relevant experience in the video game industry, specifically as a game designer, a UX designer, a UI designer, an industrial designer, an ergonomist - player-focused design is at the core of your work.
Skills and knowledge:
Solid grasp of ergonomic principles applied to video games;
Knowledge of information architecture and industrial design;
Strong communication and presentation skills;
Ability to innovate and design exceptional user experiences;
Understanding of lean UX concepts and the ability to work within a continuous flow environment (ability to think holistically while building and learning iteratively);
Ability to rely on a user-focused business design approach.
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. Så ansöker du
