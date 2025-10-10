Senior User Experience Designer

2025-10-10


Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise for the more than 1 billion students in school around the world - at least not yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform replaces traditional textbooks and combines rich, interactive pedagogy with smart AI and data to help students and teachers thrive - from international schools to US high schools.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation - Build AI-driven solutions that actually make learning better.

Global Reach - Our platform supports educators and learners in over 120 countries.

Driven Culture - Work with brilliant, hard-working people who care deeply about what they do.

Real Growth - In every role at Kognity, you will be expected to grow.

What you'll do:
Design and deliver seamless user experiences by driving the end-to-end design flow (Discovery, Solution Design and Evaluation.)

Play a key role in revolutionizing our design function; Design system, Information Architecture, metrics, Content & Typography guidelines, and Design principles.

Conduct research to truly understand our users and inform wider product decisions; interviewing, prototyping, workshops, and validation.

What we're looking for:
A track record of successfully designing and delivering customer-facing digital products.

UX research experience; Proficiency in user research techniques, qualitative/quantitative data, user testing, interviewing and consolidating.

Visual & Interaction Design; Experience using typography, icons, illustrations, buttons, colours, and layouts to create visually appealing interfaces.

Technical Skills: You'll need to be well-versed in UX tools and technologies; examples include Figma, MixPanel, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Interview process
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with a Recruiter to explore if the role is your perfect match.

Hiring manager discussion - a talk with the VP of Product and Design to discuss the role in more detail.

Portfolio discussion: A 30-minute discussion based on two of your recent projects with our design team.

Case study collab: A 90-minute collaborative design task with the team.

Values Interview: Share your journey by engaging in a lively discussion about your experiences, aligning them with the heartbeat of our company values.

Our Values
We take ownership - We take initiative and act with self-leadership. We don't wait for someone else to solve problems we see.

We leverage AI - We apply AI to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution to allow for impact maximization.

We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.

We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.

We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately, but also prioritise our own well-being, and that of our colleagues.

Benefits
Truly hybrid - Work from our Stockholm office when you like

ITP Pension Plan - With Nordnet

Wellness budget - 5,000 SEK/year to spend on health-related services

30 vacation days - Paid, every year

Sick leave - Full pay from day one

Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive team and welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09
