Senior User Experience Designer
2025-10-10
Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise for the more than 1 billion students in school around the world - at least not yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform replaces traditional textbooks and combines rich, interactive pedagogy with smart AI and data to help students and teachers thrive - from international schools to US high schools.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation - Build AI-driven solutions that actually make learning better.
Global Reach - Our platform supports educators and learners in over 120 countries.
Driven Culture - Work with brilliant, hard-working people who care deeply about what they do.
Real Growth - In every role at Kognity, you will be expected to grow.
What you'll do:
Design and deliver seamless user experiences by driving the end-to-end design flow (Discovery, Solution Design and Evaluation.)
Play a key role in revolutionizing our design function; Design system, Information Architecture, metrics, Content & Typography guidelines, and Design principles.
Conduct research to truly understand our users and inform wider product decisions; interviewing, prototyping, workshops, and validation.
What we're looking for:
A track record of successfully designing and delivering customer-facing digital products.
UX research experience; Proficiency in user research techniques, qualitative/quantitative data, user testing, interviewing and consolidating.
Visual & Interaction Design; Experience using typography, icons, illustrations, buttons, colours, and layouts to create visually appealing interfaces.
Technical Skills: You'll need to be well-versed in UX tools and technologies; examples include Figma, MixPanel, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Interview process
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with a Recruiter to explore if the role is your perfect match.
Hiring manager discussion - a talk with the VP of Product and Design to discuss the role in more detail.
Portfolio discussion: A 30-minute discussion based on two of your recent projects with our design team.
Case study collab: A 90-minute collaborative design task with the team.
Values Interview: Share your journey by engaging in a lively discussion about your experiences, aligning them with the heartbeat of our company values.
Our Values
We take ownership - We take initiative and act with self-leadership. We don't wait for someone else to solve problems we see.
We leverage AI - We apply AI to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution to allow for impact maximization.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.
We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately, but also prioritise our own well-being, and that of our colleagues.
Benefits
Truly hybrid - Work from our Stockholm office when you like
ITP Pension Plan - With Nordnet
Wellness budget - 5,000 SEK/year to spend on health-related services
30 vacation days - Paid, every year
Sick leave - Full pay from day one
