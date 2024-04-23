Senior UI Technical Artist
Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2024-04-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Ubisoft's 19,000 team members, working across more than 30 countries around the world, are bound by a common mission to enrich players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Their commitment and talent have brought to life many acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and many more to come. Ubisoft is an equal opportunity employer that believes diverse backgrounds and perspectives are key to creating worlds where both players and teams can thrive and express themselves. If you are excited about solving game-changing challenges, cutting edge technologies and pushing the boundaries of entertainment, we invite you to join our journey and help us create the unknown.
Job Description
As our UI Tech Artist at Ubisoft Stockholm you'll work with industry leading tools and collaborate with UI/UX Designers, Artists and Programmers to create some of the most advanced UI content seen in video games. Working on the UI team involves you in all aspects of developing the game; participating to help shape the entire pipeline of game features from concept to design and into implementation. With our in-house engine "Snowdrop" as well as our UI implementation software "Phoenix", you get instant feedback on your work, allowing for constant iteration and improvement as well as the ability to easily prototype new features.
In this role, you'll be joining our Presentation team, and report to the Presentation Lead. Furthermore, you will work closely with other members of the presentation team, such as UX Designers, UI Artists, and Programmers. You will share and present your work often. We promote a strong and inclusive feedback culture.
In this role you will...
Create various UI elements for in-game HUD, menu screens, features and content. Utilising our node based (visual scripting language) in Snowdrop and our implementation software Phoenix.
Collaborate with all disciplines necessary to deliver features on time, in line with the UI art direction and with the players best interest in mind.
Ensure our UI is as optimal with continual iteration and development.
Ensure that our interface is as usable and as accessible as it can be to as many people as possible, including people with disabilities.
Qualifications
We would love if you...
Presented us with a relevant portfolio of your work.
Are willing to adapt to changing project requirements and embrace emerging technologies and trends in UI and game development.
Have proven work experience with node based visual scripting tools (e.g. Unity, Unreal or Snowdrop).
Have proven ability to identify and solve complex technical challenges related to UI, interactions and performance optimization.
Are knowledgeable in shader writing and motion graphics.
Are comfortable realizing content based on concepts and design.
Have already helped shipped a AAA game or have existing production knowledge.
Are experienced with communicating your vision and giving/receiving feedback.
Are used to working in an international environment and to express yourself fluently in English.
Additional Information
Apply to make it yours
Making good games takes effort, making great games takes a different type of thinking and is the key to unlocking our collective potential. We also want to ensure our developers reflect our players, so even if you don't tick all the boxes above but you have a willingness to learn, we're eager to hear how you can contribute. We're located at Fenix Stockholm, a re-imagined modern office block in the inner city district of Hagastaden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB
(org.nr 556758-3611)
Barkgatan 5 (visa karta
)
214 22 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8633529