Senior UI Designer, Solna

Be a part of creating the digital customer experiences of the future with us at PostNord.
Join the UX/UI designer team in Stockholm!
Join UX/UI designer team for Postnord and be part of creating great customer experience for our customers. You will be part of an UX/UI team where you will as UX designer have an ownership for the business portal. You will also be part of a team UX/UI designers that continuously improving how we work with design.
Join us
We, the UX/UI are working in an agile environment where the team independently owns the product from start to finish. Within the team, it is important that everybody has their say, and we always strive to improve our way of working.
Our head office is in Solna, Stockholm. Three days in the week we make sure to meet each other in our office in Solna.
Find out more and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-it/
Job Responsibilities
Design visually stunning user interfaces for our digital services, both web and app that adhere to PostNords brand guidelines. Contribute and maintain to the evolution of our design system and maintain design documentation with other UX designers. Working closely with product managers, UX designers, and developers to understand user needs and business requirements to ensure the design implementation meets quality standards. Create wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate design ideas. Conduct user research and usability testing to validate design decisions. Iterate on designs based on feedback and user testing results. Stay up-to-date with the latest design trends, techniques, and technologies.
Must haves
- Relevant education within Interaction Design or equivalent field.
- Minimum 4-5 years of work as a UI designer.
- Strong portfolio showcasing previous UI design projects/tasks.
- Have worked with, or even developed, UI libraries in Figma.
- Great understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
- Prior experience in designing user interfaces for both web and mobile applications.
- Understanding the fundamentals of graphic design and typography and being able to apply that in their daily work.
- Understanding the fundamentals of designing for accessibility and WCAG 2.1 requirements.
- Fluency in the Swedish and English language, both spoken and written.
Preferred qualifications
- Experience with HTML, CSS and JS.
- Understanding of IT processes such as Scrum, Kanban, and Agile.
We offer you
- A great team, you are both part of the market web team but also a bigger team with a focus on customer-facing solutions at Postnord.
- Agile is our way of working, we have daily's, refinement meetings and sprint retros.
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- To be part of a large organization with endless development opportunities for you as a developer and individual.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead ourselves or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, email Sonja.prest@postnord.com
.
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
We are looking forward to hear from you!
