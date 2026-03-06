Senior Transaction Manager
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind, as well as other non-hydro renewable initiatives like PV/Solar and batteries. We currently develop, construct and operate wind generation assets across Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
To reach Vattenfall's goal, fossil freedom, our Strategy and Transactions department within Onshore Wind is now looking for a talented individual who combines personal drive with strong team spirit to take a leading role in driving high-impact strategic projects and shaping the long-term development of the Onshore Wind portfolio.
The Strategy and Transactions department plays a central role in defining and executing the commercial and strategic direction of the business. We steer portfolio development through acquisitions, partnerships, divestments, and alternative ownership structures, support country organisations in defining long-term strategic roadmaps, and lead cross-functional initiatives with material impact on value creation. With strong market insight and close interaction with the business, we also lead and contribute to cross-functional strategic initiatives and the annual strategy process for the Business Unit. The role offers you the opportunity to be an integral part in creating the new energy landscape.
In this role, you will lead complex strategic initiatives and partnership-related projects across the Onshore Wind portfolio, acting as a key driver of strategic direction, portfolio optimisation, and partnership development. You will take end-to-end ownership of strategic initiatives, from framing and analysis through decision support and execution. You will work at the intersection of strategy, business development, and transactions. Working closely with project development teams, M&A, and BA Markets, you will act as a strategic sparring partner on commercial and portfolio-related topics.
The role includes regular exposure to Vattenfall's senior management and offers the opportunity to influence the long-term direction of the Onshore Wind business. You will report to the Director of Strategy & Transactions within BA Wind's Onshore Business Unit.
Your responsibilities
Lead and deliver strategic and partnership-related projects, including development of collaboration models, joint ventures, and long-term cooperation structures
Drive portfolio development and optimisation by assessing strategic options such as partnerships, acquisitions, divestments, and alternative ownership or financing structures
Lead or support selected buy-side and sell-side transactions, including internal decision processes, commercial structuring, negotiations, and coordination of due diligence
Develop and implement commercial frameworks and tools (e.g. partnership models, joint development agreements, cooperation agreements, financial participation structures)
Contribute to the evolution of BU Onshore's strategy, including strategic initiatives, country roadmaps, and the annual strategy process
Location: Stockholm, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London or Hexham
Qualifications
Your profile
Academic degree in a relevant field, ideally Finance or Engineering
Several years of work experience within management consulting, a transaction role at a wind developer, M&A or as a business developer in a line organization
First-hand experience with the wind energy or renewable energy sector
Experience in leading multi-interface projects in an international environment
Strong interpersonal skills, ability to function well in a team environment
Fluency in English both written and oral is a must, fluency in Swedish is a merit
Proven negotiation experience and skills are considered an advantage
Additional Information
We welcome your application in English no later than March 26, 2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website. We do not use cover letters in this process. Selection and interviews are held after the last application date.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Helena Nielsen via email: helena.nielsen@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Sandra Domschke via email: sandra1.domschke@vattenfall.de
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) and Per-Aron Fjällström (SEKO). All contact persons can be reached via Vattenfall's switchboard 08-739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classified the final candidates might be subject to a security vetting process, according to Swedish legislation.
