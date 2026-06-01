Senior Trade Adviser (SWE26.003865)
British Embassy Stockholm / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos British Embassy Stockholm i Stockholm
The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate based on disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow. The FCDO operates an agile workforce and to facilitate this, you may be required to undertake other duties from time to time, as we may reasonably require.
The British Embassy in Sweden is part of a worldwide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas. The Embassy works with Sweden in partnership, prioritising cooperation in defence and security and building on our shared values, to identify and explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and innovation, and to uphold European security and the rules based international system. The Embassy also provides focused consular services to British nationals. The Embassy cares about its people and seeks to enshrine excellence, respect, integrity and kindness in everything it does.
We are now looking for a Senior Trade Adviser to join the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) team in Stockholm to further develop commercial relationships between the UK and Sweden. DBT is the UK's department for economic growth.
You will join a team of 10 advisers supporting businesses to invest, grow and export, creating jobs and opportunities to generate economic growth in the UK.
As Senior Trade Adviser, you will support UK companies entering or looking to grow their exports of goods and services to Sweden through strategic export support in the areas of financial, business and professional services and digital & technology.
You will proactively drive commercially focused initiatives, leveraging networks and industry experience to identify, develop, and maximise commercial opportunities in market. This involves understanding and advising on market growth and entry plans, introductions to customers and partners, and activity delivery. This is an outward facing role that will require some travel to the UK, the wider Europe region and occasional work outside of regular hours.
What will you do?
• Develop and execute targeted, strategic campaigns in the Financial, Professional & Business services, and Digital & Technology sectors to increase UK exports to Sweden.
• Conduct market analysis to identify commercial opportunities, market trends and communicate opportunities to a UK audience.
• Provide advice and support to UK business on market entry and expansion strategies.
• Build partnerships and manage relationships with key clients and stakeholders in the financial, business and professional services, and digital and technology sectors.
• Develop and maintain a network of relationships with industry, government and sector organisations in both the UK and Sweden.
• Deliver project activities, together with clients and partners, to promote UK industry strengths.
• Identify market access barriers, advocate proactively for policy changes, and develop strategies to navigate and mitigate these barriers.
• Contribute to our wider Europe network, Embassy and team objectives, including on cross-cutting activities, visits and meetings, contributing to briefings and speeches for the Ambassador, Ministers and senior officials.
• Contribute to an inclusive, collaborative, innovative and forward-leaning team environment.
• This is a dynamic, external facing role that rewards a naturally inquisitive individual comfortable with driving forward projects in an international environment.
Essential qualifications:
• Full professional proficiency in English and Swedish, written and spoken, minimum of C1 level for CEFR framework*.
• Minimum 5 years of experience working in a similar role (i.e. business development, trade promotion, consultancy, corporate strategy or a related field) either in the private or public sector.
• Experience in or working with the following industries: financial, professional & business services, digital & technology, demonstrating a clear track record of driving successful commercial outcomes.
• Stakeholder and client relationship management experience with demonstrated ability to develop senior-level relationships with business, government and other stakeholders.
• Well-established network of influential industry contacts in Sweden.
• Strong understanding of Swedish and British market dynamics, economy and business culture.
• Excellent communication, interpersonal, influencing and networking skills.
• Project and activity delivery experience.
• Ability to collaborate across teams and departments.
• Highly organised, analytical, proactive and able to prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Desirable qualifications, skills and experience
• Master's degree in a relevant field (i.e. Business & Economics, International Relations, Political Science or similar).
• Experience analysing and presenting market trends, opportunities.
• International working experience.
• Experience working and navigating in complex organisations.
Required behaviours: Communicating and Influencing, Delivering at Pace, Managing a Quality Service, Working Together
More information and how to apply
This is a full-time (40h per week), 6 months fixed term contract of employment.
Gross monthly salary is SEK51,583.
The closing date for applications is 7 June 2026. The approximate start date is 24 August 2026.
For more details and information on how to apply please follow this link Senior Trade Adviser (SWE26-003865) - FCDO Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
This is a full-time (40h per week), 6 months fixed term contract of employment. Ersättning
Gross monthly salary is SEK51,583. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British Embassy Stockholm
Skarpögatan 6-8 (visa karta
)
115 93 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9939327