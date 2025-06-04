Senior Thermal research engineer
2025-06-04
We seek a thermal research engineer passionate about research, design, and implementation of cutting-edge thermal management technologies to join Huawei's Stockholm Engineering Lab.
Huawei's Stockholm Engineering Lab is at the forefront of innovation in thermal solutions for ICT products.
This role is not just about leading projects; it's about pioneering solutions that will define the future of thermal management in the ICT sector.
Your Mission:
Lead and innovate in thermal design research projects, internally and in collaboration with top European universities.
Drive the development of key technologies to address future thermal challenges within Huawei's ICT product portfolio.
Serve as a pathfinder in identifying and implementing groundbreaking thermal solutions.
What we are looking for
We require a PhD in Heat and Mass Transfer, Physics, Mechanical Engineering, or related field and more than 3- 4 years of post-doc experience of research within the area, preferably part of it from industry research. This research should be in or applicable to the thermal design of the cooling of electronics
Requirments
Have a deep understanding of heat and mass transfer principles, including natural and forced convection and two-phase phenomena
Have an extensive network with researchers in academia and/or within the thermal research community
Good understanding of industrial research in the cooling of electronics (beyond product development) and preferably some years of experience in it.
Understanding of the capabilities of CFD programs.
Understanding of the comparison of various thermal solutions in both the cost and the functionality perspective.
Communicate fluently in English
Additional Qualities We Value:
Independence and teamwork: You can lead projects on your own but also thrive in a collaborative environment.
Quality focus: You're dedicated to delivering high-quality work and innovative solutions.
Development and sharing: You have a strong interest in personal and professional development and enjoy sharing knowledge with your team.
International experience: Prior work in international and multicultural settings is highly regarded.
Why Huawei?
Be part of a global leader in ICT solutions, where innovation is at the heart of what we do.
Work in an environment that values creativity and practical solutions.
Collaborate with leading academic institutions and brilliant minds across Europe.
Ready to Innovate?
If you're looking to make a significant impact in the field of thermal management and are driven by innovation, we'd love to hear from you. Join Huawei in shaping the future of thermal solutions in the ICT industry.
This is a full-time consultant position.
