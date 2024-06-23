Senior Test and Verification Engineer
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empowers clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the roleAs a Senior Test and Verification Engineer, you will be a part of a cross-functional team using agile methodology to create medical software applications. You will drive the quality assurance activities through testing and verification, working closely with back-end developers and product owner. You will support continuous integration processes to ensure our products meet requirement and design specifications.
Essential Duties and responsibilities
Understand and able to review the system and software requirements
Creating automation test suite for Frontend Web Application
Develop manual and automated test cases to cover design input and define test activities suitable for different situations
Execute automated as well as manual testing on all our product platforms (i.e. web apps)
Perform test planning and contribute with release activities
Create test and verification artefacts (specifications and reports)
Write detailed and clear problem reports and provide information to analyse and prioritise them by severity and impact and help to find the root cause of issues
Who are you?
Master or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or a related field of study.
Experience as a SW Test and Verification Engineer with at least 8 years of test and verification of software applications, including knowledge of strategy and planning methods.
ISTQB certification is required.
We are looking for someone who has
Previous experience with safety critical software development
Experience with creating automation testing frameworks and CI/CD pipelines
Experience with web-based testing and automation tools, having experience with Mabl is a plus
Strong understanding of programming concepts and languages
Experience with Full-stack Automation testing is a plus
Experience with non-functional testing (security/performance/maintainability/..
What can Qbtech offer you?At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company. Ersättning
