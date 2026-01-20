Senior Technical Product Owner
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Vårgårda
, Falköping
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Technical Product Owner to lead the technical strategy, design, and implementation of hybrid cloud infrastructure in an environment with a strong cloud-first direction. You will help ensure secure, efficient, and scalable cloud and on-prem hosting services, with a clear focus on automation, scalability, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Given the team setup, this role also includes hands-on contribution as a developer/engineer within the team.
Job DescriptionOwn and drive the technical infrastructure roadmap aligned with a cloud-first strategy, emphasizing automation and IaC.
Design and improve provisioning processes to achieve high performance, reliability, and security.
Collaborate with Data & Analytics, Network Services, and digital product teams to integrate infrastructure solutions into the application landscape.
Enable workflows and automation pipelines using source control and CI/CD tooling (e.g., GitHub Enterprise).
Provide mentorship and guidance on cloud automation, IaC, and DevOps ways of working.
Act as a technical thought leader to promote continuous improvement and innovation in cloud practices.
Evaluate vendors and technologies to balance performance requirements with cost management goals.
RequirementsMinimum 6 years of professional experience in cloud and infrastructure engineering, including significant experience implementing IaC in Azure environments.
Strong knowledge of Azure architecture and services, such as Functions, VMs, networking, storage, AKS, and automation.
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code using Terraform, Bicep, and/or Ansible.
DevOps and CI/CD experience, including pipelines and integrations (GitHub Actions and/or Azure DevOps).
Experience with monitoring and observability using tools such as Zabbix, Azure Monitor, Grafana, and/or Prometheus.
Product ownership capabilities: backlog management, prioritization, stakeholder engagement, and roadmap definition.
Proven ability to align cloud strategy with business objectives and deliver large-scale platform automation initiatives.
Experience designing and implementing observability frameworks for multi-environment platforms.
Background working closely with cross-functional stakeholders across development, operations, business, and security.
Nice to haveExperience collaborating with internal technical lead communities across multiple teams.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7082685-1798752". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9694866