Senior Technical Engineer Digital Workplace
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
We're looking for a Senior Technical Engineer to join our Digital Workplace team and play a key role in shaping how modern productivity platforms are designed, governed and evolved across H&M Group.
This role combines deep technical expertise with a strong platform mindset. You'll work with Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Generative AI productivity tools to ensure our Digital Workplace is secure, scalable and ready for the future—while making everyday work easier for thousands of colleagues.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Govern and evolve core Digital Workplace platforms built on Microsoft 365.
Design, configure and improve services across Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive and Copilot.
Own governance and platform standards for Power Platform and Copilot Studio, balancing control with productivity and innovation.
Enable and scale generative AI productivity tools, including Copilot and related AI experiences.
Act as a senior technical advisor, setting standards, guiding best practices and supporting complex initiatives.
Collaborate with architects, user adoption specialists, security and business stakeholders to balance innovation, governance and usability.
Ensure platforms meet requirements for security, compliance, performance and lifecycle management.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
The Digital Workplace area is at the heart of enabling how over 100,000 H&M colleagues work every day — across stores, warehouses, offices, and creative environments globally. We are a team of 15-20 colleagues in Stockholm and India, that together with managing partners support our delivery daily.
Our mission is to deliver secure, scalable, and user-friendly digital workplace platforms that empower colleagues to collaborate seamlessly, stay productive, and create business value. We work closely with stakeholders across the organization, co-creating solutions based on data, user needs, and evolving business priorities.
We are responsible for the full Digital Workplace ecosystem — including Microsoft 365, collaboration services, devices, and creative and agile tools — ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience regardless of where or how our colleagues work.
Our ambition is to ease the life of H&M colleagues through innovative solutions, while continuously balancing user experience, cost efficiency, and security.
As part of our team, you will contribute to shaping the future of work at H&M — driving innovation in areas like AI-powered productivity, automation, and modern collaboration using platforms such as M365 and Power Platform.
WHO YOU ARE
Solid experience in a senior technical engineer or similar role.
Strong hands-on expertise within Microsoft 365 and the Power Platform.
Practical experience with gen AI productivity tools, automation or AI-assisted workflows.
A strong platform mindset—thinking in terms of scalability, reliability and long-term value.
Experience in Azure low-code and serverless platforms (Power Apps, Functions, Logic Apps) for application development, integration, and automation.
Experience working in large, complex or global environments.
Clear communication skills and the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
Nice to have
Experience with Copilot Studio, AI governance or Azure OpenAI–based solutions.
Experience developing and maintaining simple, business-facing solutions built with SPFx.
PowerShell or scripting for platform automation.
Familiarity with ALM, DevOps or CI/CD for Power Platform.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is a hybrid position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10020861