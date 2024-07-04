Senior Technical Artist
2024-07-04
Do you have that creative spark that allows you to create tools that save countless artists' lives (or maybe save them a few seconds every time they click that one button)? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
The roleIn this role, you will work closely with artists, designers, programmers, and many otherdisciplines on our recently announced title Exoborne! We are looking for a hands-on candidate with extensive experience working in editor for prototyping, support, and performance. Someone who can build strong connections between teams and facilitate the world we are trying to build while providing good feedback to colleagues and mentoring other technical artists.
You will play a crucial role in focusing on the craft development aspect within the team, ensuring expertise and guidance in the specific craft area of technical art. This role reports to the Development Manager, who has the people management responsibility for the team.
Your essentials Ability and willingness to mentor other technical artists
Experience in setting up processes for different kinds of code reviews
Competence in identifying and driving performance goals and optimizations for open-world development on consoles and PCs
Extensive production experience with Unreal Engine Experience with scripting or programming (Python, C++, blueprints)
Shipped at least one previous AAA title
Strong understanding of streaming systems and setups for open-world games
Strong problem-solving and prototyping abilities
What we offer Competitive salaries aligned with industry and regional levels
30 days annual leave, in addition to all public holidays
Hybrid work-from-home policy
Bonus and profit sharing
Pension plans and insurance
Private Healthcare 5000 SEK yearly preventative healthcare allowance
1' wellness hour' to be used per week
VISA sponsorship and relocation assistance
Happy for you to have side projects outside of work
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21
