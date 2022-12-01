Senior team members to Strategy and Transactions
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are; with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you - and we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
EY is one of the leading global advisory firms covering all aspects of M&A transactions, with a very strong Nordic presence and a global integrated set-up. In the Strategy and Transactions team we combine skills within execution of transactions, valuation and strategy consulting. We work in a global environment and cover a wide spectrum of industries. Our clients are the leading Nordic and international private equity houses, infrastructure funds, corporates and entrepreneurs. Strategy and Transactions is among the fastest growing service lines within EY in the Nordics with a very successful track record and strong deal flow. EY-Parthenon, which is our strategy consulting business, is one of the top five leading strategy consultancies in the world, working with private equity and/or corporate clients on strategy and M&A consulting projects.
The opportunity
We are continuously looking for ambitious professionals at different levels to join our Strategy and Transactions team in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.
As part of Strategy and Transactions you advise on strategies to raise, invest, optimise and preserve capital and the execution of M&A transactions. Our teams bring together professionals across all transaction and strategy competence areas, bringing sector expertise and teams from multiple geographies to provide a complete set of deal-related advisory services to help our clients achieve their objectives.
Depending on your personal experience and interests we offer positions within the following competence areas:
Financial Transaction Diligence
Advise clients in the financial analysis of target companies and the robustness of their financial performance. Assess the stand-alone financial performance in separation of businesses prior to divestments.
M&A Advisory / Corporate Finance
Lead sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions and capital raisings and have full project management responsibility to lead all transaction workstreams, managing buyers and advise on negotiations, covering the following sectors; Tech Media and Telecom, Life Sciences/Healthcare, Energy & Infrastructure, Industrial Products and Services, Real Estate and Financial Services.
Valuation, Modeling and Economics
Valuation of businesses, financial and intangible assets for transactions, financial reporting and tax purposes. Build and review financial models in Excel.
EY-Parthenon
Help clients develop and deliver strategic opportunities and guide them through the whole deal cycle providing commercial due diligence, M&A or divestment strategy, integration and separation support. EY-Parthenon has three different focus teams, Corporate and Growth Strategy/Transaction Strategy and Execution, Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy and Software Strategy Group.
Role requirements
We are looking for professionals with 2 or more years of relevant experience from an equivalent role at another Big4 or consultancy firm, an auditing role, and/or relevant M&A experience (e.g., Corporate Finance/investment Banking, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Corporate Development etc.)
The qualifications for the role depend on the competence area, but generally we are looking for candidates that possess the following traits:
Strong integrity and work ethic - you thrive working in a team where you are proactive and have a can-do mentality
A genuine interest in transactions from a financial or strategic perspective
The ability to prioritize and deliver under time pressure without compromising on quality
Fluent in English and at least one Nordic language
What we offer
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs
To Apply
If you are interested in a position within Strategy and Transactions, please apply with your CV and Cover Letter and state preferred competence area in your Cover Letter. Please be aware that this is an open application, meaning we will contact you only in case we have an open position matching your profile and seniority at the moment. We look forward to your application!
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture and background and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and disability.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability in your recruitment process, you may contact us through the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist in this ad.
