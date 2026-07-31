Senior Systems Test Engineer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join us as a Senior Systems Test Engineer
Join Schneider Electric as a Senior Systems Test Engineer and play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of complex, integrated systems. In this role, you'll work hands-on across hardware and software, driving system-level testing and validation while contributing to a culture of curiosity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
What will you do?
Design and execute system-level test strategies with a strong focus on exploratory and hands-on testing
Lead system testing activities, ensuring thorough validation of embedded Linux-based systems
Perform manual testing and deep debugging across hardware and software components
Develop and maintain automated test frameworks and integrate tests into CI pipelines
Test and validate communication protocols and system integrations
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to identify, analyze, and resolve defects
Drive structured problem-solving and continuous improvement of testing processes
Use tools such as Jira/XRAY to manage test cases, defects, and reporting
Required skills
System Testing & Test Leadership - planning, leading, and executing system-level validation
Exploratory Testing - investigating complex behaviors and uncovering hidden issues
Embedded Systems Testing - experience with systems running embedded Linux
Python - scripting and building test automation solutions
Debugging & Troubleshooting - hands-on investigation across HW/SW layers
Communication Protocol Testing - validating interfaces and data exchange
Problem Solving - applying systematic approaches to complex issues
Collaboration & Communication - working effectively across teams
Bonus qualifications
Experience with Jira/XRAY or similar test management tools
Background in test leadership or coordinating system testing activities
Experience improving test frameworks, processes, and automation maturity
Exposure to cross-disciplinary systems combining hardware, software, and integrations
Other requirements
At least 5 years of experience in a similar testing or system validation role
Strong curiosity about how systems work end-to-end, across both hardware and software
Technical interest and confidence working close to the product, including hands-on debugging
A proactive, structured, and quality-driven mindset
A collaborative team player who enjoys exploratory and investigative testing
#LI-HB6
What's in it for me?
Impactful work where your testing expertise directly shapes product quality and customer success
Opportunity to lead innovation in validation strategies and testing methodologies
Collaborative culture that values technical depth and cross-functional partnership
Professional growth through training, certifications, and career development programs
Bring your testing talent to a team that's ready to support your growth — apply today!
At Schneider, we believe that every employee is a talent who deserves equal opportunities. This means you matter. Every individual needs to feel valued, supported, and treated fairly to do their best work.
Our Total Rewards is our way of saying: "We see you. We value you". It's more than just pay and benefits – it's a meaningful investment in you. It is designed for you to perform, grow, feel safe, and elevate your potential to shine as an impact maker.
Schneider Electric is there when it matters most to you
Our Total Rewards package outlines all the benefits and support you'll enjoy as part of the Schneider Electric team:
Care for Yourself and Your Family. We ensure you feel secure with benefits that help you and your family thrive: important insurances, paid leave, parental and care leave, wellness contribution, flexible working options, employee counseling and a Benefits Portal with various deals and discounts.
Invest and Plan Your Future. We help you plan and invest for the future with competitive pay and programs: your base salary, bonus programs, opportunities to own company shares, discounts on company products, referral bonus, pension plans and a digital pension advisory tool.
Grow Your Skills and Career. We commit to helping you grow with ongoing performance and development conversations, global career opportunities, access to our Schneider Career Hub for new positions, projects, and mentors, and learning platforms to equip you with the skills for today and tomorrow.
Team Up in the Workplace. We encourage teaming up through smart ways to collaborate, employee associations, celebrating contributions via a recognition portal, sharing your voice in our engagement survey, and fostering an inclusive, caring workplace.
Support Your Community. We make a difference in your community with volunteer leave, programs through Schneider Electric Foundation, and initiatives that support education.
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values – Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork – starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric – apply today!
€40 billion global revenue
• Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "473765198". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
213 75 LUND Arbetsplats
Lund Jobbnummer
10017480