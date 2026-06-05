Senior systems safety engineer

Resource Point AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2026-06-05


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We are looking for a senior systems safety engineer.
Job description:
• Systemlevel requirements engineering.
• Support system and functional design for automotive systems.
• Specification decomposition and allocation across functional, logical, and physical architectures.
• Ensure consistency, traceability, and alignment between requirements, architecture, and implementation
• Close collaboration with crossdisciplinary engineering teams
• Plan, lead, and execute Functional Safety activities across the development lifecycle.
• Conduct HARA, SACA, FSC, TSC and develop safety concepts.
• Prepare and maintain OEM-aligned safety documentation using OEM templates.
• Ensure compliance with ISO 26262 and related milestones.
• Manage milestone-based releases using Teamcenter.
• Support development and release phases across project teams.
• Coordinate with OEM stakeholders, software teams, and competence centers.
• Support exterior lighting development across different platforms.
• Participate in verification, confirmation reviews, and Functional Safety Assessments.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05
E-post: sales@resourcepoint.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Resource Point AB (org.nr 556544-1390)

Jobbnummer
9950871

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