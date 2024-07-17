Senior Systems Engineer - Energy Storage System
Why this job is for you:
A more sustainable tomorrowis driving a technology shift within many industries today. The electrification of how we transport people and gods is for sure driving a challenging technology shift. At same time electrification is posing challenges towards charging infrastructure and the increased need of green energy production.
We at Knightec are currently in the progress of creating teams in order to cover every aspect of the transition to electrified transport solutions. We are looking for senior engineers to work on system or subsystem level from our office in Citygate in Gothenburg.You see electrification as the future and you would like to be a part of making this happen.
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in complete control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that's the way forward.
Responsibilities:
Use your knowledge and previous experience to support our customers in their challenge to define systems and choose technical solutions.
Based on your long-lasting experience you see yourself as a lead engineer who further develop the technical competence in our team and to guide and consult the different technical teams.
Communicate with several stakeholders, also on management level.
Qualifications:
Master of Sc. in Electronics, Mechatronics or Electro chemistry.
5+ years within product development & complex systems.
Proven experience in designing and integrating systems in complex environments including cross-functional work and close contact with external suppliers.
Expertise in requirement management processes, tools and system engineering methods.
Have a holistic view and the tools to create a time-plan and to break it down into deliverables.
Excellent communication skills and fluent in Swedish and English.
Experience from working with high voltage systems within one or more areas below;
• Electromobility system
• Battery system
• Electrical motor
• Charing system
• Thermal system
• Electrical system
• Functionality and Control logic
What we offer:
At Knightec, you will work in an innovative and supportive environment that promotes your personal development through exciting projects and training. We value diversity, with over 40 nationalities contributing to a dynamic and inclusive workplace. A vibrant culture of curiosity, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.
With a hybrid work model, we support your work-life balance, and offer competitive benefits for your well-being and financial security. Partial remote work can be offered if it is compatible with assignments and customers.
About Knightec:
Knightec is a strategic partner in product and service development, dedicated to helping companies drive positive change for future business opportunities. We believe that collaboration and co-creation are keys to success and approach our clients' challenges from a holistic perspective. Our experts from around the world bring unique perspectives and skills, and together with our clients, we create innovative and sustainable solutions.
Application process:
