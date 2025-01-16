Senior System Verification Engineer - Traction Batteries
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you a passionate and skilled engineer with expertise in Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and high-voltage traction batteries? We invite you to be part of our innovative team, where you will contribute to developing cutting-edge energy storage solutions that are transforming the future of sustainable transport!
What you will do
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products, tackling exciting technical challenges in a collaborative environment characterized by knowledge-sharing and enthusiasm.
As a System Verification Engineer for Traction Batteries, you will play a vital role in verifying battery packs to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and functionality. Your responsibilities will include hands-on testing to evaluate the characteristics of complete battery pack configurations. Collaboration is key, as you'll work closely with development teams, suppliers, and various functions. Strong communication skills and the ability to thrive in a cross-functional, international setting are essential for success in this role, driving innovation in sustainable transport solutions.
Who are you?
We are seeking experienced System Verification Engineers who are passionate about electromobility and verification. To excel in this role, you should have prior knowledge of energy storage system testing and a proactive mindset focused on continuous improvement. You bring hands-on experience in battery hardware testing, including test planning, method development, and creating Design Verification Metrices (DVMs). You have conducted tests in both rig and vehicle environments, collecting and analyzing data related to thermal and electrical performance, legal certifications, functional verification, and durability.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, preferably in Electrical, Power Electronics, Mechatronics, or a related field.
• At least 3 years of experience in energy storage systems, particularly high-voltage traction batteries.
• Several years of experience in the automotive industry
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and MATLAB, and experience with Vector Tools for data analysis and visualization.
• Strong knowledge of measurement technology and equipment used in battery testing.
Meritorious
• Experience in electromobility and AVL testing environments for battery packs.
• Knowledge of commercial vehicle or automotive product development (DVP), and Alpha testing support.
• Experience with PILs, benchmarking, and reliability tests.
• Truck or bus driving license.
What can we offer
Electromobility is changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods. In our different teams of committed and diverse engineers we are fighting the environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge alongside be an active participant in developing test methods for our future battery platforms. We also offer many opportunities to grow and develop, and a wide variety of career paths to follow within the group.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact
Talent Acquisition Partner: Smita Shree
Email: smita.shree@volvo.com
Last Application Date: 7th Feb 2025
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application today!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "17086-43107135". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9106702