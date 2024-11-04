Senior Support Integration Architect
2024-11-04
As a Senior Support Integration Architect (Service Delivery Management Consultant 3- Support) on the Support Organization, you will work in a team environment to provide functional, domain and technical expertise to our clients. As you work with Oracle Cerner technologies, you will perform the below responsibilities. Your ultimate goal is application performance and application maintenance to deliver value outcomes for both Oracle and our clients.
Responsibilities:
Manage complex client relationships with a high degree of variability
Develop and plan the execution of client domain strategy
Troubleshoot complex technical integration issues, escalating as appropriate
Analyze performance metrics and identify and propose domain stability improvement strategies
Work with cross-functional organizations to identify and evaluate packages for code compatibility
Contribute to internal team value and improvements
Mentor and develop new associates
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in IT, HealthCare or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience at least 8 years
Experience working with Cerner Millennium and related components, at least 6 years
Software implementation work experience, at least 3 years
Health care information technology work, at least 3 years
Customer service experience, at least 1 year
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience in managing client domains as a Support Integration Architect in the past
• Experience working in Application Managed Services or SolutionWorks business units
• Fluent in Swedish
Expectations:
Willing to participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work 100% from the client site or assigned work location
Willing to travel up to 20% as needed
Willing to work additional or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulations
Willing to take people management responsibilities
Work in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures, understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of position
Perform other responsibilities as assigned
