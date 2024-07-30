Senior Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer
ValueOne AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Senior Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer for a consultant assignment at our client's dynamic team in Göteborg/Jonsered. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to play a key role in ensuring supplier quality and driving continuous improvement across the supply base. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and will last for approximately six months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, and development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
The Senior Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer (SQA) is responsible for ensuring that suppliers develop and implement best practices emphasizing defect prevention, waste reduction, continuous improvement, and adherence to quality standards. The SQA serves as the technical liaison between Sourcing, Engineering, Manufacturing, and the Supply Base. This role primarily supports one of the two plants in Sweden, with a supplier base spread across Europe. The position requires frequent travel primarily within Sweden but occasionally across Europe. Remote work is possible to some extent.
Main tasks:
Establish, maintain, and improve supplier quality assurance across the supply base.
Collaborate with Purchasing, Project Management, R&D, and Manufacturing to initiate APQP and PPAP processes in new or existing projects/parts.
Conduct supplier audits to evaluate expected quality performance, providing relevant information for supplier selection and commodity management.
Guide suppliers through the APQP process and approve the results of their Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) work.
Support suppliers during the corrective action process impacting internal and external customers.
Develop improvement plans for underperforming suppliers to enhance their capability to meet Husqvarna Group quality requirements.
Participate in drawing reviews to synchronize demands, reduce risks, and avoid misunderstandings.
Coordinate with Commodity Managers in selecting, assessing, and approving suppliers and purchased parts.
Verify supplier PPAP submissions for all new part designs within assigned New Product Development (NPD) and Project Improvements (PI).
Experience and Competencies
To be considered for the Senior Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer position, you should have a Bachelor's degree in engineering or a relevant discipline, and a minimum of five years of experience in Quality Assurance/Engineering, preferably within the manufacturing industry. Recognized qualifications in quality engineering, audit processes, and relevant certifications such as Six Sigma are highly advantageous. The role requires proficiency in ISO 9001 Quality Management System and databases, as well as a solid understanding of quality systems methods and quality engineering practices, including APQP, PPAP, Root Cause Analysis and Lean manufacturing concepts. You must possess strong planning, organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, along with the ability to read and interpret technical drawings/specifications. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English are essential.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Roger Tännström at +46 73 504 10 11 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position, you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
8817310