Senior Studio Engineer CMF, Lead Program
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
• Be the main contact person for CMF SE in projects.
o Receive and handle project related questions/requests.
o Delegate design-technical issues to concerned specialist designer/CMF SE.
o Report design technical- and timing issues in the material development to project.
• Arrange and lead weekly meetings CMF/VQM /VEM team including engineering.
• Participate in project related meetings.
• Be responsible for the creation and release of CMD documents (Colour and Material Definition)
• Communicate- and document handshake for supplier selections, create supplier list.
• Act as design CMF representatives in forum outside design department regarding project related questions.
• Monitor CMF project budget, property plan and Time plan.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Senior level of Vehicle engineering knowledge.
• Understanding of product development process.
• Ability to work in cross functional teams and being able to take a leading role.
• Technical university or equivalent experience from automotive industry is required.
• Understanding of the design processes.
• Color and material knowledge.
• Fluent in English, both speaking and written.
Personal attributes
• Highly effective, structured, flexible and productive.
• Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture, is an advantage.
• A positive and a problem-solving attitude is expected.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Good Microsoft Office knowledge and experience of Alias and Photoshop are required.
Experience of VRED, InDesign and Catia is meriting.
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Yes No Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8326157