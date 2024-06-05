Senior Sourcing Manager to our client in Sandviken
We are currently seeking a Senior Sourcing Manager for our client in Sandviken. This is a full-time position starting immediately and continuing until the end of October. During this assignment, you will be employed as a highly valued consultant by Poolia.
Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously, so please submit your application today!
About the position
As a Senior Sourcing Manager, your primary responsibilities will include:
• Providing advice and support to develop and implement sourcing strategies
• Managing the entire sourcing process, including negotiations and handling the RFx process
• Developing and maintaining vendor relationships and partnerships
• Managing contracts and vendors throughout their lifecycle
Your profile
To be successful in this role, you should have:
• Excellent business acumen and skills in deal-making, including procurement, sourcing, and negotiations
• A strong understanding of commercial contractual models
• Experience in vendor management and governance
• The ability to manage contracts (drafting, negotiating, onboarding, lifecycle management)
• Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills
• Excellent English skills, both verbal and written, for working in a global environment
As a person, you have excellent communication skills and are used to collaborating effectively with colleagues and stakeholders. You are an initiative-driven and proactive worker who takes responsibility and sees opportunities. You are passionate about driving improvements and have the ability to constructively challenge existing processes to achieve the best possible results. Your positive attitude and solution-oriented approach make you a valuable asset to the team.
About the organisation
Poolia offers a high level of expertise in the core areas of permanent placement and temporary staffing. The permanent placement and temporary staffing services are divided into several specialist areas: Finance & Accounting, IT, Office Support, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, Life Science & Engineering and Legal.
Another specialist area is executive recruitment through Poolia Executive Search. The Company was founded by Björn Örås in 1989, and in 2015 had just over 1,350 employees in Sweden, Finland and Germany and a turnover of SEK 757 million.
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website.
