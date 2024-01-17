Senior Sound Designer
2024-01-17
MachineGames is looking for a Senior Sound Designer to join our audio team!
As a Senior Sound Designer at MachineGames, you will be working in a tight-knit audio team under the supervision of our Audio Director.
In collaboration with the rest of the audio team, you will drive the creation and integration of game audio within our AAA titles. You will have the opportunity to work on all game audio aspects, from early design phase to final mix, while adhering to team values and best practices.
To thrive in this role, we believe that you love all things audio related and you are confident in your experience and expertise within sound design.
MachineGames is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital, Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our studio values:
- We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or your application for work permit if you do not have one or are not an EU citizen and/or not currently residing in Sweden.
The role is onsite with the option to work in a hybrid capacity.
Responsibilities
Design, create and implement high quality audio assets on multiple projects.
Support sound design needs for linear cutscenes and supporting media if needed.
Work closely with the Audio Director to define, refine and achieve the project audio goals.
Take ownership of larger features or game audio areas and, working with the Audio Director where necessary, help to drive forward development and improvements in these areas.
Be aware of platform resource limitations and actively seek to optimize where possible.
Define and clearly communicate needs you have from other departments (code/animation etc.).
Ensure your audio features are mixed appropriately, and that balance is maintained as the game matures, to the requirements agreed upon with the Audio Director.
Seek to record, edit and archive as often as you can.
Working with the Audio Director, organize, run and attend recording sessions in pursuit of project goals.
Proactively seek to improve sound design workflow and keep up to date with industry trends.
Ensure that work is effectively backed up and archived.
Working with the Audio Director, liaise with audio outsource partners and vendors if required.
Proactively support, guide and train others in the Sound Designer role.
Be actively engaged in all aspects of the soundscape for our games.
Qualifications
Experienced at least one full production cycle in a AAA game environment.
Highly competent in Reaper.
Highly experienced with Wwise or equivalent audio engine.
Strong understanding of audio processing, signal paths, interactive mixing techniques.
Can comfortably engage in audio work and communication outside of pure sound design (e.g. technical audio feature development, game feature design collaboration with other disciplines).
Can edit, process and help to implement VO if required.
Can edit, process and help to implement music if required.
Strong experience in studio and field based recording techniques.
Strong analytical listening skills.
Excellent communications skills in English, both verbally and written form.
Portfolio demonstrating previous work suitable for the position.
CV in English.
Musical proficiency is a bonus!
Preferred Skills
Familiarity with MachineGames, characters, brands, and universes.
Passion for games and gaming.
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
