Senior Solution Architect Logistics IT to Scania IT
Nexer Recruit AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2022-12-29
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Scania Production and Logistics IT, we play a key role in providing the right IT solutions and transforming the IT landscape towards a data-centric architecture to accommodate future business needs. We are preparing for an introduction of a new ERP system in the next few years, which will dramatically change how we conduct business. With exciting projects driven by new business models and Industry 4.0, we are currently looking for a Solution Architect to drive the technical transformation journey in the logistics domain.
About us
The Logistics IT section we have solution architects that are responsible to define and recommend the right solution architecture for IT solutions to fulfill Scania's needs in the logistics area. We are responsible for creating & maintaining the Target and Reference views of P&L architecture and we play a vital role in moving the organization toward the set architectural direction.
The solution architects are part of the delivery groups but are connected in an Architecture Community of practice. We offer a team culture that is built on trust and respect and a flexible work environment that is highly appreciated among our co-workers.
Responsibility areas
Your primary responsibility is to create and maintain an IT architectural vision/target views for inbound, packaging and inhouse logistics flows within the supply chain context. You will work with other Architect roles and support the product teams in scoping their systems and building the right solutions based on the target architecture.
Some of your daily work will include requirements gathering, gap analysis, creating transition and target views, leading the integration work between product teams, and taking an advisory role towards the management when needed.
Skills and personality traits
• We believe that you have about 5 years of experience in an IT architect role as a teach lead, software architect, or solution architect and have excellent modeling skills
• You have experience in Inbound (material- & transport planning), Packaging and Inhouse Logistics (Factory- & Line feeding) flows
• As well as experience of AGV (Automated guided vehicle) and picking technologies pick to light, voice, screen solutions within Inhouse Logistics and implementation of them
• You have hands-on experience working with complex IT systems and have a solid knowledge of modern integration techniques (APIs, streaming, etc.)
• You have implemented cloud technologies and catalyzed the IT landscape transformation towards becoming more data-driven
• You are passionate about technology and enjoy being a part of IT transformation journey
• Communication and presentation skills are highly valued in this role since you shall facilitate workshops between business stakeholders and software development teams
• knowledge of Scania's supply chain process is an advantage
We believe you are a natural in networking & collaboration and you value sharing information & competence with other architect roles within the organization. You are someone who sees the bigger picture and has a positive attitude toward change management. Most importantly, we believe you love being in a team and solving problems together!
What we offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, Scania offers other benefits such as a discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches and much more. In Stockholm we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express
Further information
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit In this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Elin Murman at elin.murman@nexergroup.com
or call +46 761 169 132 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
We consider applications on an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the application period has expired. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Kontakt
Nexer Recruit sigmarecruit@sigma.se Jobbnummer
7300922